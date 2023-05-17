Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse

Cinderella Enchanted runs from June 9 - July 2 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory Photo 4 Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory

Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, the Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King and I and The Sound of Music comes to Flat Rock Playhouse just in time for summer! As an extra treat, the contemporized Cinderella Enchanted edition jazzes up the original score and promises to WOW everyone! From the dazzling costumes and scenery, to the slick projections and quintessential Disney magic, we are proud to present Cinderella Enchanted to our community through an exciting, creative, and inventive lens.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was twice remade for television, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Whitney Houston and Brandy. The original Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opened in 2013 and starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark and Harriet Harris earning numerous Tony Award nominations and accolades.

Director Christopher Rice-Thomson is immensely honored to join the Flat Rock family for his Flat Rock directing debut. He vividly recalls the anticipation he experienced waiting for the Whitney Houston / Disney produced Cinderella Enchanted telecast to air when he was a kid and is thrilled to bring it to life in Western North Carolina. "It's been a joy teaming up with FRP's outstanding professional designers and cast to tell this story in a familiar, yet exciting and unexpected way. This production is full of heart warming and magical moments that will leave you and your whole family inspired to make the impossible... possible!" - Christopher Rice-Thomson

No stranger to the Broadway stage himself, Chris has performed in Hamilton, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and The Book of Mormon to name a few. As an up and coming director and choreographer, he has already earned praise from Diane Sawyer, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieirra, and more! ChristopherRiceThomson.com @ChrisRiceNY

Cinderella Enchanted is presented by Andy Oxy Company and Blue Ruby. Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council,a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Cinderella Enchanted runs from June 9 - July 2 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $52 to $72. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

BALLIN ABROAD Documentary Special Community Screening to Take Place At North Carolina Blac Photo
BALLIN ABROAD Documentary Special Community Screening to Take Place At North Carolina Black Film Festival

BALLIN ABROAD, a captivating documentary that follows the journeys of five American basketball players playing in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Euro-Leagues, is set for a Special Community Screening at the North Carolina Black Film Festival.

Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory Photo
Review: THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS at The Arts Factory

Written for a streamed production in 2021, Keli Goff’s CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS needed some alterations for a live staged presentation, and Three Bone Theatre has solved most of those tailoring problems admirably. When Goff comes to Charlotte for a talkback, she'll see the rousing ambiance she has created - and perhaps consider trims and updates.

BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month Photo
BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month

 Everyone's favorite podcast, BANTER, is taking their top-rated show on the road for the first time ever for a LIVE podcast recording session at DPAC on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week Photo
The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week

A magnificent new monument flanks the front lawn of the History Museum of Burke County, standing as a lasting tribute to millworkers. The Workers' Legacy Monument will be officially dedicated on Saturday, May 6 at noon.


More Hot Stories For You

Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Flat Rock PlayhouseRodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse
BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next MonthBANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month
The “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This WeekThe “Dignity Of Work” Monument Dedication Will Take Place This Week
Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' FestivalMatthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion and the Little Red Bird
Children's Theatre of Charlotte (6/01-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Improper Royal Tea Murder
Hendersonville Theatre (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Duke Family Performance Hall (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eclipse
Charles Mack Citizen Center (6/13-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I and You
Theatre Charlotte (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Explorer's Club
Duke Family Performance Hall (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Are They Like?
Charles Mack Citizen Center (6/13-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unto These Hills
Mountainside Theatre (5/27-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Detroit '67
Theatre Charlotte (5/26-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You