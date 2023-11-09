Review: PHILLIP JOHNSON RICHARDSON RETURNS 'HOME' TO CHARLOTTE, NC IN THE PRE-BROADWAY REVIVAL OF 'THE WIZ'

“There Is No Place Like Home!” As a child, I eagerly recited this phrase along with Dorothy, in the original television version of The Wizard Of Oz, based on the book by Frank Baum, as she clicked her heels and wished to return home to Kansas. Well, I wouldn’t imagine that Phillip Johnson Richardson had to click his heels to “grace the stage” of The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater as the “Tin Man” in the pre-Broadway tour of The Wiz, yet I could imagine that he is ecstatic to perform before a hometown crowd, since he is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 1975, The Wiz originally premiered on Broadway with the iconic musical legend Stephanie Mills in the lead role as Dorothy. Many of us grew up repeatedly watching the 1978 film adaptation of The Wiz, starring “The Boss” herself, Diana Ross, as Dorothy; Michael Jackson, “The King Of Pop”, as Scarecrow; and the legendary actor, Nipsey Russell, as Tin Man…the same role that Phillip so eloquently portrayed last night.

Phillip Johnson Richardson’s acting journey began in seventh grade at Piedmont Middle School here in Charlotte, NC, as an ensemble member in his school’s version. He credits his mom for encouraging him to audition in elementary school seeing that the two of them watched the movie version numerous times. Phillip stated that he never imagined that one day he would follow in the shoes worn by Nipsey Russell, as Tin Man. Yet last night, he occupied those shoes very well. I was impressed with his charismatic energy and melodious musical renditions that included, “Slide Some Oil To Me”.

I must pause here and give kudos to this entire production. It is unheard of for me to walk away from a production without one ounce of criticism. Yet, it is true in this case. I LOVED everything about this performance. I felt like I did when I saw The Color Purple on Broadway the first time - pure jubilance. The entire cast is phenomenal! I definitely must acknowledge one of my all-time favorite singers, Deborah Cox, as Glinda, The Good Witch. I count her amongst the greatest singers of all time…comparable to the best to ever do it, Whitney Houston, The Voice, who she performed with and also paid tribute to as the lead role in The Bodyguard, a 2012 stage musical. I really enjoyed her in this performance as Glinda .

I would be remised if I didn’t mention Mariah Lyttle, the understudy Dorothy, who performed in place of the principal lead, Nichelle Lewis. Since I have not seen Nichelle perform in this role, I had nothing to compare; however, I have seen previous adaptations of The Wiz. With that being said, Mariah was fabulous to me. I thoroughly enjoyed her performance and she truly bonded with her cast members. She has a phenomenal voice and great stage presence. If it had not been announced that she was the understudy, I would not have known the difference.

Rarely, do I focus on the “behind-the-scenes" staff of a production, but I am making an exception in this case. I must give kudos to the scene designer, Hannah Beachler…the set was exceptional. The rotating scenes and robust colors were so captivating. I found myself anticipating the next scene changes. Equally, the costumes designed by Sharen Davis were fabulous. Deborah Cox’s Glinda costume was royal and truly majestic. It wasn't too stoic...very contemporary and fashionable. Shout out to the choreographer, musical/vocal arrangers as well. Truly, this production fits like a glove…a seamless team effort that manifested to the patrons that attended. I was mesmerized and joyfully entertained.

The Wiz is definitely Broadway-ready. Speaking of that, The Broadway revival of The Wiz will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 29, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on April 17, 2024. Richardson stated that he can’t wait until his Broadway debut – it was something he has dreamed of since seventh grade.

I would be remised again, if I didn’t mention that Richardson attended Northwest School of the Arts here in Charlotte and was trained under the tutelage of the Tony Award-Winning professor, Corey Mitchell…one of my iconic heroes here in Charlotte. He credits Corey with helping him “get on my way”. I would also like to note that Phillip previously performed at the Belk Theater while residing in Charlotte, for the Blumey’s, Charlotte’s premiere high school theater award show. I’m sure returning home to the Belk had sentimental value for him.

It is such an honor to know that this talented actor, Phillip Johnson Richardson, a Charlottean, will be representing The Queen City at the highest pinnacle of theater which most actors (and some playwrights like me) only dream of… “Broadway, Baby!” I’m sure Phillip could relate to and echo these words written by George Benson, “I won’t quit until I’m a star…On Broadway!” Well, Phillip Johnson Richardson, the fulfillment of that dream is about to come to fruition for you! Congratulations and Welcome Home…Shining Star!

