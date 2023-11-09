Review: PHILLIP JOHNSON RICHARDSON RETURNS 'HOME' TO CHARLOTTE, NC IN THE PRE-BROADWAY REVIVAL OF 'THE WIZ'

Phillip Johnson Richardson Returns Home To The Belk Theater

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Composer Paola Prestini's THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November Photo 4 Composer Paola Prestini's THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November

Review: PHILLIP JOHNSON RICHARDSON RETURNS 'HOME' TO CHARLOTTE, NC IN THE PRE-BROADWAY REVIVAL OF 'THE WIZ'

There Is No Place Like Home!”  As a child, I eagerly recited this phrase along with Dorothy, in the original television version of The Wizard Of Oz, based on the book by Frank Baum, as she clicked her heels and wished to return home to Kansas.  Well, I wouldn’t imagine that Phillip Johnson Richardson had to click his heels to “grace the stage” of The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater as the “Tin Man” in the pre-Broadway tour of The Wiz, yet I could imagine that he is ecstatic to perform before a hometown crowd, since he is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 1975, The Wiz originally premiered on Broadway with the iconic musical legend Stephanie Mills in the lead role as Dorothy.  Many of us grew up repeatedly watching the 1978 film adaptation of The Wiz, starring “The Boss” herself, Diana Ross, as Dorothy; Michael Jackson, “The King Of Pop”, as Scarecrow; and the legendary actor,  Nipsey Russell, as Tin Man…the same role that Phillip so eloquently portrayed last night. 

Phillip Johnson Richardson’s acting journey began in seventh grade at Piedmont Middle School here in Charlotte, NC, as an ensemble member in his school’s version.  He credits his mom for encouraging him to audition in elementary school seeing that the two of them watched the movie version numerous times.  Phillip stated that he never imagined that one day he would follow in the shoes worn by Nipsey Russell, as Tin Man.  Yet last night, he occupied those shoes very well.  I was impressed with his charismatic energy and melodious musical renditions that included, “Slide Some Oil To Me”.

I must pause here and give kudos to this entire production. It is unheard of for me to walk away from a production without one ounce of criticism.  Yet, it is true in this case.  I LOVED everything about this performance.  I felt like I did when I saw The Color Purple on Broadway the first time - pure jubilance.  The entire cast is phenomenal!  I definitely must acknowledge one of my all-time favorite singers, Deborah Cox, as Glinda, The Good Witch.   I count her amongst the greatest singers of all time…comparable to the best to ever do it, Whitney Houston, The Voice,  who she performed with and also paid tribute to as the lead role in The Bodyguard, a 2012 stage musical.  I really enjoyed her in this performance as Glinda

I would be remised if I didn’t mention Mariah Lyttle, the understudy Dorothy, who performed in place of the principal lead, Nichelle Lewis.  Since I have not seen Nichelle perform in this role, I had nothing to compare; however, I have seen previous adaptations of The Wiz.  With that being said, Mariah was fabulous to me.  I thoroughly enjoyed her performance and she truly bonded with her cast members.  She has a phenomenal voice and great stage presence.  If it had not been announced that she was the understudy, I would not have known the difference. 

Rarely, do I focus on the “behind-the-scenes" staff of a production, but I am making an exception in this case.  I must give kudos to the scene designer, Hannah Beachler…the set was exceptional.  The rotating scenes and robust colors were so captivating.  I found myself anticipating the next scene changes. Equally, the costumes designed by Sharen Davis were fabulous.  Deborah Cox’s Glinda costume was royal and truly majestic. It wasn't too stoic...very contemporary and fashionable.  Shout out to the choreographer, musical/vocal arrangers as well. Truly, this production fits like a glove…a seamless team effort that manifested to the patrons that attended.  I was mesmerized and joyfully entertained.

The Wiz is definitely Broadway-ready.  Speaking of that, The Broadway revival of The Wiz will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 29, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on April 17, 2024.  Richardson stated that he can’t wait until his Broadway debut – it was something he has dreamed of since seventh grade. 

I would be remised again, if I didn’t mention that Richardson attended Northwest School of the Arts here in Charlotte and was trained under the tutelage of the Tony Award-Winning professor, Corey Mitchell…one of my iconic heroes here in Charlotte.  He credits Corey with helping him “get on my way”.  I would also like to note that Phillip previously performed at the Belk Theater while residing in Charlotte, for the Blumey’s, Charlotte’s premiere high school theater award show.  I’m sure returning home to the Belk had sentimental value for him.

It is such an honor to know that this talented actor, Phillip Johnson Richardson, a Charlottean, will be representing The Queen City at the highest pinnacle of theater which most actors (and some playwrights like me) only dream of… “Broadway, Baby!” I’m sure Phillip could relate to and echo these words written by George Benson, “I won’t quit until I’m a star…On Broadway!”  Well, Phillip Johnson Richardson, the fulfillment of that dream is about to come to fruition for you!  Congratulations and Welcome Home…Shining Star!

Tickets Available For "The Wiz" Through November 12th, At Website:  






RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Western Piedmont Symphony Celebrates Romance And Rachmaninoff Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Celebrates Romance And Rachmaninoff

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: ROMANCE AND REALISM featuring the music of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Featured guest artist pianist Dmitri Vorobiev will perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor.

2
Earl Scruggs Center to Present REMEMBERING EARL Benefit Featuring Travelin McCourys, Tony Photo
Earl Scruggs Center to Present REMEMBERING EARL Benefit Featuring Travelin' McCourys, Tony Trischka, Jerry Douglas, and More

With its 10th anniversary approaching, the Earl Scruggs Center will present the return of its annual Remembering Earl benefit concert at Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, NC.

3
A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season Photo
A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Returns This Holiday Season

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock Playhouse tradition! Bring all your loved ones to this jolly holiday celebration, Playhouse-style! 

4
Third Show Added for HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERERS STONE In Concert At DPAC, January 27 Photo
Third Show Added for HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE In Concert At DPAC, January 27

DPAC announced today that a third show has been added on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 PM for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

From This Author - Vickie Evans

Vickie is the president of the independent theater company, Soaring High Productions and is the CEO of the nonprofit theater advocacy organization, Performing Arts and Literary Society (PALS). Sh... Vickie Evans">(read more about this author)

Review: PHILLIP JOHNSON RICHARDSON RETURNS 'HOME' TO CHARLOTTE, NC IN THE PRE-BROADWAY REVIVAL OF 'THE WIZ'Review: PHILLIP JOHNSON RICHARDSON RETURNS 'HOME' TO CHARLOTTE, NC IN THE PRE-BROADWAY REVIVAL OF 'THE WIZ'
Review: TIRED SOULS: THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT at Children's Theatre Of CharlotteReview: TIRED SOULS: THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT at Children's Theatre Of Charlotte
Review: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk TheaterReview: MJ, THE MUSICAL 'Started Somethin' at Belk Theater
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign TheatreReview: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Free Reign Theatre

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/05-3/10)
The Wiz in Charlotte The Wiz
Peace Center (11/21-11/26)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (5/31-6/02)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told in Charlotte Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Charlotte Mrs. Doubtfire
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (4/30-5/05)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Peace Center (4/23-4/28)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Charlotte Back to the Future: The Musical
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (7/09-7/21)
Thanksgiving: 2016 in Charlotte Thanksgiving: 2016
Charlotte's Off Broadway Black Box Theater in the VAPA Center (11/09-11/19)
The Wiz in Charlotte The Wiz
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (11/07-11/12)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (2/13-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You