Raleigh Little Theatre Announces Directors for Spring 2025 Productions

Raleigh Little Theatre has announced the directors for its spring 2025 productions. This talented group of artists will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic energy to the stage, ensuring unforgettable experiences for audiences in the second half of our vibrant 84th season.

For our spring shows in the 2024-2025 season, the directors are:

Monét Noelle Marshall for Akeelah and the Bee: Monét is a playwright, director, producer and the Powells Lane Elementary School Spelling Bee Champ of 1999. As Founding Artistic Director of MOJOAA Performing Arts Company, she amplifies Black playwrights and creates bold, immersive works like Escape to Freedom. With a passion for storytelling that connects, challenges, and inspires, Monét invites audiences to engage deeply with the world and themselves. Learn more about her work at MonetIsArt.com.

"It is a joy and a pleasure to direct at Raleigh Little Theatre for the first time,” Marshall shared. “I love RLT's mission to educate actors of all ages, and I am having a great time playing and creating with my intergenerational cast."

Bonnie Webster for Morning After Grace: Bonnie has directed Sordid Lives and Calendar Girls at NRACT, The Odd Couple at Forest Moon, Brigadoon for Cary Players, and Shinsei for OdysseyStage. Additionally, she directed the holiday play, I Am Santa, for which she won Best Director at the New Jersey Theatre Alliance's 2023 Stages Festival. As an actress, she has appeared in The Secret Garden (Theatre Raleigh) and The Sweet Delilah Swim Club (Theatre in the Park) and many other shows.

“I am super-excited to be directing Morning After Grace, this funny and heartfelt play, for Raleigh Little Theatre!” said Webster.

Kathleen Rudolph for Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.: Kathleen has been an actor, director, and theatre educator in the Triangle for 30 years. She has a BA in Theatre and Communication Arts from Marist College and continued education at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and HB Studios, all in New York. Kathleen is the Artistic Director of The Peak Ensemble Players, a theatre group that has been entertaining Apex audiences at The Halle Cultural Arts Center since 2013. Recent directing credits at Raleigh Little Theatre include Nate the Great, Fancy Nancy: The Musical and Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook.

“I have a special place in my heart for the Family Series, as I started attending Broadway shows at age 6,” Rudolph stated. “I'm looking forward to directing Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR. this spring, as I have fond memories of being the assistant director for this show in 2003 in RLT's Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. Teaching facts through song makes learning fun!”

Tia James for The Color Purple: Tia is an assistant professor at UNC Chapel Hill, teaching voice and acting to the graduate students at the Professional Actor Training Program, as well as a company member, resident director, and resident vocal coach for PlayMakers Repertory Company. Tia's acting credits include Hamlet in Hamlet, Benedick in Much Ado about Nothing, Clyde in Clyde's, Angel in Blues for an Alabama Sky, and Mark Antony in Julius Caesar. Tia's directing credits include Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Pride and Prejudice, How I learned what I learned, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Grand Concourse, Constellations, A Bright New Boise, Hamlet, Othello, Richard III, and has vocal coached over a dozen plays. Education/Awards: MFA NYU Graduate Acting Program, BFA Virginia Commonwealth University, Miller Voice Method Teacher Certification. Recipient of the 2019 & 2020 Michael Chekhov/Zelda Fichandler Scholarship, 2014 NYU Graduate Acting Diversity Mentorship Scholarship, 2003 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival; Irene Ryan Winner.

“I am thrilled to be making my Raleigh Little Theatre debut directing The Color Purple,” shared James, “and grateful for the opportunity to get to know and create with the Raleigh community.”

These directors are shaping productions that will captivate and inspire, enriching the theatrical experience for performers and audiences alike.

“The creativity and enthusiasm our directors and artists bring to each production are what make RLT so special,” said Michele Weathers, Raleigh Little Theatre's Executive Producer. “As we enter the second half of our 84th season, we are thrilled to produce shows highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of our community while fulfilling our mission to enrich, educate, and entertain.”

Single tickets for all remaining performances in Raleigh Little Theatre's 2024-2025 season are on sale now. Choose Your Own Series season subscriptions, which offer a discount on purchases combining any three performances, are also available at RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

