ROCK OF AGE To Play Hendersonville Theatre, July 7-23

This jukebox musical features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music.

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This jukebox musical features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more.

Approximate Run Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
Rating: PG-13 due to adult content, alcohol use, and language




