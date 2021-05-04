Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Princeton Public Library Teams with McCarter Theatre Center To Present Mental Health Awareness Panel

Debbie Bisno, McCarter resident producer, and producer of the digital theater project “The Manic Monologues,” will moderate the discussion.

May. 4, 2021  

The library is joining with McCarter Theatre Center to present "Mental Health 2021: Telling Our Stories, Coping with COVID, and How to Reach Out," a virtual panel discussion, Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Debbie Bisno, McCarter resident producer, and producer of the digital theater project "The Manic Monologues," will moderate the discussion about mental health and wellness issues during the pandemic, how individuals and families can find help and where local resources can be accessed. Those who register will have a chance to submit a question for the panelists.

"With 'The Manic Monologues,' McCarter hopes to reinforce its role as a collaborative community partner dedicated to innovative projects that spark timely dialogue and strengthen connectivity," said Bisno. "In pivoting to virtual creation during COVID, we've uncovered exciting ways of combining art and ideas. We are thrilled to join the library in fostering an important conversation and spotlighting mental health through art."

Panelists include mental health advocate Kimme Carlos, CEO and founder of Kimme Carlos Motivational Speaking and Consulting; Dr. Calvin R. Chin, director of counseling and psychological services at Princeton University; and Dr. Whitney B. Ross, executive director of Trinity Counseling Services.

McCarter launched "The Manic Monologues," a digital theatrical experience, in February. In a collaboration with Princeton University Health Services, The 24 Hour Plays, and Innovations in Socially Distant Performance at the Lewis Center for the Arts, "The Manic Monologues" is a free, interactive website showcasing the true stories of people with mental health challenges, along with panel discussions and a virtual resource guide. Meant to disrupt the stigma surrounding mental illness the innovative project will be the launching point for the panel discussion.

See www.mccarter.org/manicmonologues for additional information.

"Mental Health 2021" will take place via Zoom. Registration is available through the events calendar at princetonlibrary.org.


