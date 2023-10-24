Photos: First Look At THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Highlands Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll tribute to the science fiction and horror B-movies of the late 1930S through 1960S. This cult classic musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple who is caught in a storm and arrives to the home of a mad scientist unveiling his new creation, a muscle man named Rocky Horror. Live on stage, with more glam and glitter than any production to date, this is Rocky Horror as only Mountain Theatre Company can re-imagine it!

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW was written by Richard O'Brien. Directed by Matthew McGee, with choreography by Scott Daniel, and music direction by Lori Nielsen. The cast includes Connor Barr, Hunter Emmett Burke, Chris Carranza, Liz Davis, John Mezzina Hannigan, Louis Hansen, Brandon Leporati, Matthew McGee, Abby Menocal, Morgan Milone, Canter Irene O'May, Rachel Lou Redding, and Alyson Snyder. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Tom Hansen, Costume Design by Beck Jones, Hair & Makeup Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Hannah Wien, and Sound Design by Bo Garrard.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs October 6 - 28, 2023 at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located at 507 Chestnut Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $58 - $70 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Performing Arts Center Box Office at 507 Chestnut Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at Click Here. Performance runtime is approximately 1 hour, 40 minutes, including intermission.



John Mezzina Hannigan and Alyson Snyder

Alyson Snyder, John Mezzina Hannigan, and Company

Liz Davis, Alyson Snyder, Louis Hansen, Brandon Leporati, Morgan Milone, and John Mezzina Hannigan

Rachel Lou Redding, John Mezzina Hannigan, Abby Menocal, Alyson Snyder, and Brandon Leporati

Connor Barr

Alyson Snyder, John Mezzina Hannigan, and Connor Barr

Connor Barr, Morgan Milone, Louis Hansen, Abby Menocal, Rachel Lou Redding, Alyson Snyder, and John Mezzina Hannigan

Connor Barr, Rachel Lou Redding, and Canter Irene O'May

Company

Company