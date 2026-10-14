Photos: ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS at PlayMakers Repertory Company
Directed by Mike Wiley, Pearl Cleage's comedy begins previews October 14 ahead of its October 17 opening night.
Get a first look at photos of PlayMakers Repertory Company's production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage. The production begins previews October 14, 2026, ahead of its official opening on Saturday, October 17, and continues through November 1.
Directed by Mike Wiley, the comedy follows retired actress Anna Campbell as she prepares for a return to the stage, only to discover that she is being replaced by an ambitious younger performer. The play explores generational tensions, friendship, and artistic ownership.
The cast features Kathryn Hunter-Williams, Delaney Jackson, Rasool Jahan, and Tia James.
The creative team includes scenic designer Dahlia Al-Habieli, costume designer Pamela A. Bond, lighting designer Kathy Perkins, sound designer Eric Alexander Collins, vocal coach Gwendolyn Schwinke, and dramaturg Jacqueline E. Lawton. Devon Currie serves as stage manager, with Aspen Blake Jackson as assistant stage manager.
The production will offer childcare for ages 4–12 during the Sunday, October 18, performance at 2 p.m.
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous runs through November 1 at PlayMakers Repertory Company.
Photo Credit: Huthphoto
Kathryn Hunter Williams, Rasool Jahan, Delaney Jackson, and Tia James
Kathryn Hunter Williams, Delaney Jackson, and Tia James
Kathryn Hunter, Williams Rasool Jahan
Kathryn Hunter, Williams Rasool Jahan
Tia James, Rasool Jahan, and Kathryn Hunter Williams
Delaney Jackson, Kathryn Hunter Williams
Kathryn Hunter Williams
Kathryn Hunter Williams, Rasool Jahan, and Delaney Jackson
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