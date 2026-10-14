Photos: ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS at PlayMakers Repertory Company

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Get a first look at photos of PlayMakers Repertory Company's production of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage. The production begins previews October 14, 2026, ahead of its official opening on Saturday, October 17, and continues through November 1.

Directed by Mike Wiley, the comedy follows retired actress Anna Campbell as she prepares for a return to the stage, only to discover that she is being replaced by an ambitious younger performer. The play explores generational tensions, friendship, and artistic ownership.

The cast features Kathryn Hunter-Williams, Delaney Jackson, Rasool Jahan, and Tia James.

The creative team includes scenic designer Dahlia Al-Habieli, costume designer Pamela A. Bond, lighting designer Kathy Perkins, sound designer Eric Alexander Collins, vocal coach Gwendolyn Schwinke, and dramaturg Jacqueline E. Lawton. Devon Currie serves as stage manager, with Aspen Blake Jackson as assistant stage manager.

The production will offer childcare for ages 4–12 during the Sunday, October 18, performance at 2 p.m.

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous runs through November 1 at PlayMakers Repertory Company.

Photo Credit: Huthphoto

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 02 Hrs 21 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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