Northwest School String Quartet Performs With Touring Beatles Show At The Neighborhood Theatre

The quartet will join the band for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "A Day in the Life," "Hello Goodbye," and "Hey Jude."

Mar. 14, 2023 Â 
When nationally touring Beatles tribute, Abbey Road, comes to the Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday, March 26, the Northwest (Charlotte) School of the Arts String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. It has toured for years and the band has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.

The string quartet: Northwest senior Leilani Snow and juniors Kalen Jenkins, August Emehel and Mia Lederer will join the band for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "A Day in the Life," "Hello Goodbye," and "Hey Jude."

Quartet members have received superior ratings at North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) Solo and Ensemble Festivals and Music Performance Adjudication (MPA). Quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra (CSYO) and the Charlotte-Meckleburg Schools (CMS) Honors Orchestra.

How the "Beatles" connection was started: The producers of Abbey Road approached Northwest Orchestra Director Erica Hefner looking for a talented ensemble of high school students which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly reaches out to local high school orchestras, making donations to their school music programs in exchange for student participation.

The details: Renowned tribute band Abbey Road brings it's three costume change show to the Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday, March 26 at 8:00 pm. The show is appropriate for all ages and is fully seated.

The quartet's Beatles fans: Kalen, August and Mia are the quartet's Beatles fans.

August became a Beatles fan at a young age when she riding with her mother in a car.

"I was upset about something and my mother said 'You want to know what will cheer you up? Listen to this song from my favorite band, The Beatles,' recalled August.

'She played "Hey Jude" and it's been my favorite Beatles song ever since."

Mia explains how she became a life-long Beatles fan.

"When I was five or six years old, my aunt and uncle gave me an old iPod which only had Beatles music loaded on it," she said.

"I didn't know how to add any other music to the iPod so I became a Beatles fan."

Kalen's favorite Beatles song is "Can't Buy Me Love" and Mia favors "Yellow Submarine."

Nationally touring Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road, comes to the Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday, March 26 at 8:00 pm in a fully seated show. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on day of show and may be purchased at https://wl.seetickets.us. The Neighborhood Theatre is located at 511 E. 36th Street in Charlotte, NC 28205-1103. 18+ Under 18 permitted with parent.




Flat Rock Playhouse Education Center Undergoes Name Change Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Education Center Undergoes Name Change
The Education program at Flat Rock Playhouse has announced its new name, Playhouse Jr.!Â  Education at Flat Rock Playhouse has had many names over the past 40+ years. They have been called Flat Rock Children's Theatre, Theatre for Young People (TYP), YouTheatre, and Studio 52.
Matthews Playhouse To Perform Iconic Murder Mystery, CLUE, April 14-23 Photo
Matthews Playhouse To Perform Iconic Murder Mystery, CLUE, April 14-23
What happens when six unsuspecting strangers are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host? That's the question Matthews Playhouse intends to answer with its latest production, Clue, a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, running April 14- 23, 2023 at the Fullwood Theatre in downtown Matthews.
Childrens Theatre of Charlotte Presents THE NIGHT DIARY Photo
Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents THE NIGHT DIARY
While Children's Theatre of Charlotte continues to celebrate its 75th season, it recognizes that 75 years ago, this past August, India was split into two countries: India and Pakistan.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MASTERWORKS- MIGHTY MAHLER Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MASTERWORKS- MIGHTY MAHLER
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: MIGHTY MAHLER featuring Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Bach's Orchestral Suite No.2 on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

