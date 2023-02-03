Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & More

Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2023 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 85th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.

The Mainstage Season will kick off in June with the return of Jersey Boys. Back by popular demand, after a sold-out run last season, Mountain Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys, directed by Scott Daniel, is back for a special limited engagement, June 23 - July 8. Emanuel Carrero will return to reprise his star-making role as Frankie Valli. Jersey Boys tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in this Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring legendary Top Ten hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." You'll leave the theatre exclaiming, "Oh, What a Night!"

Next up is Rock of Ages, running July 28 - August 19. A live rock band will take center stage in this musical featuring power ballads and rock classics from the 1980s. ​This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. Aspiring rock star Drew has dreams to take the stage as the next big thing while also longing for Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished by German developers, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music! The score includes "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Don't Stop Believin'," and many more.

Perfect for the fall, The Rocky Horror Show will run October 6 - 28. This deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1940's through early 1970's is sure to be a delight! The cult classic musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple who is caught in a storm and arrives at the home of a mad scientist. Live on stage, with more glam and glitter than any production to date, this promises to be Rocky Horror as only Mountain Theatre Company can re-imagine it!

December will bring the return of a new Highlands tradition, Home for the Holidays, running December 8 - 24. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Mountain Theatre Company at their annual holiday spectacular! Fun for all ages, this festive seasonal music revue promises dazzling costumes, high energy choreography, and is sure to fill audiences with plenty of good, old-fashioned holiday cheer!

The 2023 Season will be Mountain Theatre Company's inaugural season as the resident professional theatre company at the new Highlands Performing Arts Center. The beautiful new facility will host Mountain Theatre Company's productions in a venue with seating capacity just under 300.

"This season is cause for celebration," said Executive Artistic Director Scott Daniel, who will be entering his third season with Mountain Theatre Company. "We are celebrating not only our history, with 85 years of live theatre here in Western North Carolina, but also our future, as we present our first season in our new state of the art facility. This selection of energetic shows is a reflection of that celebratory spirit. I'm overjoyed to have nothing but a good time with our audience this season."

Ticket sales open for Mountain Theatre Company's Mainstage Season on March 29, 2023. For a complete lineup of productions, show descriptions, and to purchase tickets, visit www.mountaintheatre.com.

About Mountain Theatre Company:

Mountain Theatre Company is the resident professional theatre company at the Highlands Performing Arts Center, located in Highlands, NC. 2023 will mark their 85th season. Formed initially at The Highlands Playhouse as The Highlands Little Theatre in 1938, Mountain Theatre Company has changed its name multiple times throughout the years, but has consistently provided live entertainment in Highlands, NC. Mountain Theatre Company is the only professional theatre company in a 50 mile radius of Highlands, NC and is considered a cultural gem of the area. Mountain Theatre Company rebranded in 2022 under the executive artistic direction of Scott Daniel. Along with the new name, Mountain Theatre Company has shifted its producing mode in 2022l from a summer stock theatre to a regional theatre. The theatre company now produces theatre throughout the year. Mountain Theatre Company has a growing annual audience and is a significant contributor to the local economy and the arts in Western North Carolina.