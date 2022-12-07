Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Matthews Playhouse To Launch Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program In January 2023

The Technical Theatre Apprenticeship program offers students the opportunity to learn the fundamental technical elements of a theatrical production.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Matthews Playhouse To Launch Technical Theatre Apprenticeship Program In January 2023

Since launching nearly 30 years ago, Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has established a reputation for excellence in theatre education and live performances in the South Charlotte, Mecklenburg, and Union County region. As part of its next phase in educational programming, the Matthews Playhouse School of Theatre has announced it will now provide Technical Theatre instruction for young people in grades 9-12.

The Technical Theatre Apprenticeship program offers students the opportunity to learn the fundamental technical elements of a theatrical production in a positive, supportive environment with Matthews Playhouse Technical Director, Marty Wolff. Through hands-on instruction and mentoring, high school students will gain an understanding of the various disciplines in technical theatre; design, production crew, and shop crew. Students will also explore theatrical design (lights, scenery, props) while learning commonplace tasks of working backstage.

Matthews Playhouse Education Director, Stefanie Nicholson says she wants to open up more opportunities for young people to work behind the scenes for the annual School of Theatre Productions that take place in each spring. "The ultimate goal is to give young people the skills and the confidence to fill essential roles on the production team," she says. "We would like to see our students gain experience as stage managers, designers, set builders, backstage crew members and more."

Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner says "Technical theatre professionals are the unsung heroes of every live production, whether it's a play, a concert, or a dance recital," she says. "Behind every great performance is an outstanding production team."

The Matthews Playhouse Technical Theatre Apprenticeships will meet from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evenings starting January 11, 2022 through February 8, 2023. Students will build on skills learned each week and will have the option to participate in select upcoming productions to gain additional hands-on experience behind the scenes. There is an instruction fee of $125.00, need-based scholarships are available for qualifying students.

About the Instructor

Marty Wolff is a former high school theatre teacher and college professor at Winthrop University. Marty earned his Masters in Fine Arts in the area of Scenic Design from the University of Nebraska in the spring of 2021 after nearly two decades of theatrical experience. He specializes in theatrical design, technology, carpentry and education. As a teacher at heart, Marty loves to share his process with young theatrical up-and-comers and build them toward becoming the next shining stars in our profession.

About Matthews Playhouse

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Feature: The Broadway-Style Musical, BE A LION RETURNS Photo
Feature: The Broadway-Style Musical, BE A LION RETURNS
The Evolution Of 'Be A Lion' an adaptation of 'The Wizard Of Oz' from its humble start at Duke Energy Theater to the illustrious stage of the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's Booth Playhouse. Witness the transformation and upgrades...beautiful backdrops, colorful costumes, toe-tapping choreography, and a super talented cast.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Matthews Playhouse Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
MerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 Lineup Photo
MerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 Lineup
MerleFest, presented by Window World, has just added another huge list of performers to its already stacked 2023 lineup—which featured headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris.
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Belk Theater Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Belk Theater
Overamped at Belk Theater, with an underwhelming set of grievances in Diablo Cody's adaptation of Alanis Morissette's megahit 1995 album, JAGGED LITTLE PILL generates more fire and heat than substance until it arrives at its #MeToo moment - and finds its heart.

More Hot Stories For You


Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022

Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
MerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 LineupMerleFest Adds Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks, and More to 2023 Lineup
December 5, 2022

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has just added another huge list of performers to its already stacked 2023 lineup—which featured headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris.
Hendersonville Theatre to Present HOLIDAY DOUBLE CHEER This DecemberHendersonville Theatre to Present HOLIDAY DOUBLE CHEER This December
November 26, 2022

Hendersonville Theatre will celebrate the holidays in a new and unique way. In Holiday Double Cheer: Five Carols for Christmas and JingleJacks, two unique musical one-acts will make their North Carolina premiere at Hendersonville Theatre from December 2 to 18.
Western Piedmont Symphony to Present FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR in DecemberWestern Piedmont Symphony to Present FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR in December
November 26, 2022

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
Crossroads Theatre Welcomes Comedy Play, CHICKEN & BISCUITSCrossroads Theatre Welcomes Comedy Play, CHICKEN & BISCUITS
November 18, 2022

Crossroads Theatre will welcome CHICKEN & BISCUITS, a comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Lynda Gravátt. The hilarious play will celebrate its Opening Night on Wednesday, December 21st, for a limited engagement through Tuesday, December 31, 2022.
share