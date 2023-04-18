Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LETTERS FROM HOME Performs 1000th Performance In North Carolina To End 50 States Tour

By the end of May, Letters From Home will have performed once in each of the United States.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Since January, a troupe of performers has been on the road, in the process of completing a 50 States Tour. Letters From Home is a singing, tap dancing and comedic heart-warming show that features the vaudevillian-style duo Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann.

The tour started at the Gulf Theatre in Punta Gorda, Florida, and the act is currently performing their 36th show of the tour at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage.

The mission of Letters From Home is to honor veterans, active military heroes and their families, by uniting the nation through music. The show's idea came from Pat Dearth, Erinn's father and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. In 2019, Erinn and Dan traveled to Normandy, France to perform during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day festivals where they sang the National Anthem on June 6th at sunset on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home returned to Europe in 2022 to perform for WWII Veterans touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Since it's inception, Letters From Home has performed in many different iterations, and on May 25th at the High Point Theatre in North Carolina, they will perform their 1000th performance. That show will also be the 50th stop of the 50-States Tour. This particular version of the show is a new version created by Dearth and Beckmann.

The task of a nationwide tour has always been a dream of Letters From Home's founder, Erinn

Dearth, and during the pandemic it became more of a calling than ever. "The show is high-energy and should make everyone smile," said Dearth, "but it's also a message of hope in a country that is a bit divided at the moment."

Myra Miller, owner of Footsteps Researchers who also serves as the shows on site road manager says audiences walk away with a song in their heart and a new perspective on patriotism. "People come to the show as strangers and leave as friends", says Miller.

The on-tour team also includes stage managers Grace Reasoner and Tyler Zickmund, and videographer Jack Walterman, who is filming the show and it's impact across the country. A documentary, directed by performer Dan Beckmann will be released sometime in 2024.

"Beckmann and Dearth have a one of a kind charm", says audience member Dale Owens who saw the show in Iowa. "Their talent is apparent, but the sincerity and the way they connect with the audience is what sets the show apart".

There are still plenty of chances to see the show at a venue near you from now through the end of May. To view the tour route or to purchase tickets in the state nearest you, visit Click Here.




