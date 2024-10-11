GRACE FOR PRESIDENT to be Presented at Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre of Charlotte will present the return of “Grace for President,” adapted from Kelly DiPucchio’s New York Times bestselling children’s book. Originally commissioned and produced by Children's Theatre of Charlotte, the show made its world premiere on their stage in 2016. Now, after a postponed return in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Theatre is excited to reintroduce this empowering and timely musical to audiences ages 6 and up, inspiring a new generation of young leaders.

“Grace for President” tells the story of Grace Campbell, a young girl who embarks on a campaign for class president, learning about leadership, democracy, and the power of her own voice along the way. This heartwarming production encourages children to dream big, make a difference, and believe in themselves — all while learning the importance of civic engagement and spreading kindness.

Directing the production is Alicia Tafoya, who is particularly excited to bring this musical back to the stage. “The message of empowerment embedded in this show is so important today, not just for young girls but for everyone,” Tafoya shared. “It’s a reminder that one person can have a tremendous impact, and elevating others along the way is just as important as the personal journey.”

This year’s production introduces a vibrant cast, led by Chanel Thomas as Grace Campbell. Thomas is joined by new talents to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, including Aaron Marsh, Finnegan McCarthy, and Taylor Dee Spencer. The Theatre is also proud to welcome back former students of the School of Theatre Training program, Hannah Bridger and Zakary Clausell-Santos, who make their professional debuts on the Wells Fargo Playhouse stage. Miles Thompson, a familiar face to Children’s Theatre, returns to round out this dynamic ensemble.

Audiences can expect a fresh visual experience with designs inspired by the book’s playful illustrations. The new staging features a streamlined set and reimagined classroom lessons, enhancing the original production’s fast-paced transitions between the various scenes at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. “This production builds on the strengths of the original, while adding new layers of creativity and engagement,” Director Tafoya said. The production also highlights the collaboration of an all-female creative team. “I’ve never worked with an all-female team before, and it’s been an incredible experience. Our shared perspective has truly supported Grace’s journey in the show.”

“Grace for President” is a family-friendly show that invites discussion on youth empowerment and civic duty. With lively music, including everything from barbershop quartet to Hamilton-inspired rap, this production will have the audience dancing in their seats. Rediscover the values of action through kindness through the eyes of a young girl who’s ready to change the world.

For more information about the show and Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s 2024-25 season, visit ctcharlotte.org.

