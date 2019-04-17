Flat Rock Playhouse Presents 'From Mozart To Pop Chart'

Flat Rock Playhouse continues the 2019 Season with a one-of-a-kind concert experience featuring musical sensation, Nat Zegree in From Mozart to Pop Chart, April 25th to 28th on the Leiman Mainstage. Music lovers of all genres - classical, pop, rock, musical theater and more - will relish this epic mashup celebrating the power of music. With Nat Zegree starring on the piano and accompanied by members of the Hendersonville Symphony, audiences can expect an unforgettable and downright spectacular production. This musical collaboration will bring new life to the greatest hits of the likes of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Queen, and more. Running one weekend only, audiences will not want to miss this once in a lifetime production.

Nat Zegree is a super-star, said Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. We love him, our audiences love him, and his performances have all been huge hits. Bryant added that Zegree first came to Flat Rock Playhouse in 2016 with the hit production, Million Dollar Quartet, where he embodied Jerry Lee Lewis. He returned to star in Amadeus as Mozart and went on to craft multiple, one-man shows specifically for Flat Rock Playhouse audiences.

For the first time ever, Bryant also noted that Flat Rock Playhouse will develop this unique production with members of The Hendersonville Symphony, led by Pat Tukey. We are thrilled to have members of the Hendersonville Symphony join Nat and our regular in-house band. It's a whole new sort of musical presentation on the Playhouse stage that we believe our patrons and music lovers new to FRP will absolutely love, she said.

Hendersonville Symphony members include Mariya Potapova (Violin), Kristin Candler (Violin), Audrey Bass (Viola), Jim Lestock (Cello), Sabrina Kumar (Flute), Jim Anthony (Clarinet), Chris Imhoff (Trumpet), Thomas Cotter (Trumpet), Linda Davis (Trombone), Rex Gallatin (French Horn), Brian Tinkel (Timpani). Joining Nat Zegree and the Hendersonville Symphony are members of the Flat Rock Playhouse house band including Bill Altman (Guitar), Ryan Guerra (Electric Bass), Paul Babelay (Drums), and Andrew Rogelberg (Key 2).

Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will be designing the properties.

From Mozart to Pop Charts runs one weekend only, April 25th - 28th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $20 - $54 with a child ticket at $17 for 17 and under and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.





