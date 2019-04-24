Flat Rock Playhouse Presents COUNTRY ROYALTY: HANK WILLIAMS AND PATSY CLINE

"Hey, Good looking!" Flat Rock Playhouse has something good cooking this May 2nd - 12th with Jason Petty and Katie Deal showcasing the music of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline in Country Royalty! Returning to the Leiman Mainstage for the first time since Classic Nashville Roadshow in 2017, Petty and Deal bring together two of the biggest legends of country music on the same stage at the same time. Swoon and croon along to hits such as, "Crazy", "Walkin' After Midnight', "Lovesick Blues", "Move It On Over", and more! Audiences can expect a heartfelt evening of beloved tunes that changed music forever.

Jason Petty and Katie Deal share not only the music but also the stories of Williams and Cline in a moving production crafted with rare stories from those who knew these artists in their heyday. Petty says, "Our job in this show is to firstly entertain people... More than the music, we delve into the history of both performers and explain why they had such an impact on people's lives." While Williams and Cline are known as titans of country music, their songs transcend genre. Instead, they speak to people directly, as Petty recounts, "You don't have to be a country fan to love this show. My Dad always said, 'This music has meat on its bones.' It's a chance to re-live the music with those who lived it back then and it's also a chance to introduce this music to a new generation."

Jason Petty and Katie Deal will be joined by a topnotch group of Nashville musicians.

Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. CJ Barnwell and David Gerena will serve as Lighting and Sound Design respectively.

Country Royalty: Hank Williams and Patsy Cline will run May 2nd - 12th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets for adults or children can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Photo Credit: Scott Treadway, Treadshots





