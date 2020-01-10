Flat Rock Playhouse Has Announced New Upgrades to the Leiman Mainstage for the 2020 Season

Flat Rock Playhouse invites audiences to enjoy the upcoming 2020 Season: Puttin' on the Hits as well as key new improvements to the Leiman Mainstage. Building on last year's updates which includes new seating, floor lighting, new carpet and a state-of-the-art hearing loop, 2020 will fully realize the benefits of a new, industry-standard Yamaha soundboard thanks in part to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.

This vital component of the performing arts is part of a continued response to the audience "wish list" created from a 2018 patron survey, as described by Artistic Associate, Matthew Glover. "With a reputation for providing Broadway-quality productions in Western North Carolina, it is vital that we provide the same, top-of-the-line quality both on and off the stage, and to every seat in the house," he said, adding that this specific improvement secures at least another decade of production quality excellence.

Yamaha confirms, "...world-class sound is easily attainable with the Yamaha CL5 digital mixer." According to Northwest University, who also upgraded their console, "With this console, we now have more flexibility ... to ramp up our overall sound. In the past, our team had to constantly re-patch due to lack of channels and that became real time consuming. [Now we] save even more time and energy."

Flat Rock Playhouse Head of Audio, David Gerena could not agree more noting, "Overall, this purchase will create more time, capability, and security for the creative team as well as allow the sound team more time and resources to design, further elevating our storytelling abilities." In the 2020 Season, audiences can expect to enjoy fuller, more intricate, and a higher-quality sound experience - an upgrade that would not have been financially possible without the generous funding provided by The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.

The addition of this new technology completes The Clarity Project, a three-pronged initiative to improve production excellence that began over a year ago. The final step was made possible thanks to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, an organization that serves to inspire philanthropy and mobilize resources to enrich lives and communities. Previous elements of the project were made possible by grant funding from The Van Every Foundation, The Community Foundation of Henderson County, and The Cannon Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, as well as corporate partner, Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear, and by individual donations.

Experience this new upgrade on Leiman Mainstage with a rockin' start to the season, The Music of Queen running Feb. 13th - 23rd. Tickets are on sale starting January 13th at 10 AM through the box office at 828.693.0731 or online at https://flatrockplayhouse.org/. Season Subscriptions are also on sale through the Box Office until April 2020.





