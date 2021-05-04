Dr. Tallman Trask III Elected To ADF Board

The American Dance Festival (ADF) has announced that Dr. Tallman Trask III has been elected to the ADF Board of Directors. Dr. Trask has long been an ally of ADF, helping shape the mutually collaborative relationship between the festival, Duke University, and the greater Durham community. He was instrumental in facilitating the festival's performances at the newly opened Durham Performing Arts Center in 2009. In 2010, ADF dedicated its 77th season to Dr. Trask.

"ADF couldn't be happier to be able to continue its long relationship with Dr. Trask and to work with him in this new role to help secure the festival's future," stated ADF Executive Director Jodee Nimerichter.

Tallman Trask III, Executive Vice President Emeritus of Duke University, served as Duke's principal administrative and fiscal officer from 1995-2020. He was responsible for the budget, financial affairs, procurement, debt, campus planning, architecture, maintenance and construction, real estate, human resources, academic and administrative computing, audit, safety and security, and auxiliary services (including stores, parking, and transportation). He was ex-officio member of the Trustees' Committees on Resources and Audit and Compliance. He also served on the Duke University Management Company Board of Directors and the Finance Committee of the Duke University Health System. He was elected Executive Vice President Emeritus by the Board of Trustees in 2020.

Dr. Trask was previously Executive Vice President of the University of Washington (1987-1995) where he had similar duties and was also responsible for the university's investment portfolio.

From 1976-1986, Dr. Trask held several positions at the University of California, Los Angeles, including Vice Chancellor for Academic Administration. In this capacity he was responsible for the allocation and administration of academic resources (including faculty and teaching assistant positions), deans searches, and reviews.

Dr. Trask holds an AB in history from Occidental College, an MBA from Northwestern University, and a PhD from UCLA. He holds a faculty appointment as Adjunct Professor in Duke's Program in Education. He serves on the Research Triangle Foundation Board of Directors and its executive committee and chairs its investment committee. He was elected an honorary member of the American Institute of Architects in 2003. In 2013 he was named "Terry Sanford Citizen of the Year" by the Durham Boy Scouts.