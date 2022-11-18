Crossroads Theatre Welcomes Comedy Play, CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Crossroads Theatre will welcome CHICKEN & BISCUITS, a comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Lynda Gravátt. The hilarious play will celebrate its Opening Night on Wednesday, December 21st, for a limited engagement through Tuesday, December 31, 2022. Tickets are on sale today at crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

"No matter who you are, everyone can see themselves in Chicken & Biscuits," said Ricardo Khan, Crossroad's Artistic Director. "This incredible play is about family and we are forced to deal with the good and bad profoundly, often over good food. This is not a story about yesterday but about today."

Chicken & Biscuits is a story of love, forgiveness, and healing in a comedically complex black family. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their now-deceased father - hopefully without killing each other. Any hope for a peaceful reunion is shattered when a family secret shows up at the funeral. This raucous laugh-out-loud comedy will leave audiences wanting a second helping!

"Chicken & Biscuits celebrates how a family founded in love comes together at a difficult time and rediscovers that love and good food can heal all wounds, says Director, Lynda Gravátt."

Crossroads will host a Special New Years' Eve Performance & Event on December 31st kicking off at 8:30 PM followed by an elegant party that shouldn't be missed! There will be soulful hors d'oeuvres, a gourmet dessert station, 1-hour open bar, and a LIVE Band. The party will take place upstairs in the large rehearsal room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering the perfect view of the fireworks across the street at The Heldrich Hotel starting at midnight.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20-$135 per person. For the full schedule of performances and more information, visit Crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

In 1978, Ricardo Khan and the late Lee Richardson founded the Crossroads Theatre Company in New Brunswick, NJ as a place of creative expression, discovery, and cultural pride, where trained black and brown artists could engage in substantive, non-stereotypical roles in the theatre, and where artists and craftspeople of all colors could work together for the good of art and community. Since then and with an enduring devotion to that foundational vision, Crossroads built a national reputation as an artistic home for some of the most important, transformative voices in the American Theatre, honoring Black culture, spirit, and history, and giving voice to that experience in order that people of all backgrounds can meet, appreciate, discover and celebrate in a place of healing and joy- the Crossroads. www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org