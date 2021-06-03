Charlotte Symphony To Kick Off THURSDAYS LIVE

A brass quintet from the Charlotte Symphony will kick off the fourth year of Thursdays Live - a free monthly concert series presented by Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA) on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Embrace Sculpture (intersection of Monroe Road and Conference Drive).

The concert will feature works by Brahms, Mozart, Scott Joplin, and more. Brian Lafontaine will emcee the Thursday's Live 2021 season. Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase from Edge City Brewery, Hawthorne's Pizza and Wingstop.

This partnership with MoRA is part of the Charlotte Symphony's continuing efforts to bring music into the communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and to make live orchestral performances more accessible to more diverse audiences and new generations of orchestral music enthusiasts.

MoRA is the Monroe Road Area in east and southeast Charlotte. The Monroe Road Advocates bring art and artists to the forefront, support local businesses and good development, and advocate for bike paths, transit and walkability. They inform, elevate and celebrate-connecting the neighborhoods and businesses along the corridor from Lupie's to Hwy 51. MoRA is a grassroots non-profit with an all-volunteer Board.