Charlotte Symphony Musicians Present A SYMPHONY APART

If you hear a solitary melody floating through the air on Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m., you may be hearing one of the Musicians of the Charlotte Symphony performing their part of the legendary Pastoral Symphony.

The musicians will play the fifth movement of Beethoven's masterpiece at the same time, but apart from one another - whether standing on a sidewalk in front of their home in South End, from their porch in NoDa, or at their kitchen table with the window open - and without hearing each other.

While many symphonies around the world are recording themselves separately and piecing together their individual parts, none have so poignantly emphasized the separateness that is crucial to both the inner-workings of an orchestra and, at this very moment, the health of our communities. A Symphony A Part highlights the importance of sheltering in place while illustrating how music can offer resistance to fear. It also demonstrates the musicians' commitment and gratitude towards the Charlotte Symphony and their communities.





