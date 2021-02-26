Charlotte Symphony Announces Spring Season

The Charlotte Symphony (CSO) announces details for a revised spring schedule featuring three new virtual concerts - streamed directly from Blumenthal Performing Arts Center venues - and seven On Tap chamber music concerts held outdoors at NoDa Brewing Company and, for the first time, Cabarrus Brewing Company.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, previously scheduled live concerts through May 2, 2021 are to be canceled, rescheduled, or replaced by concerts in the Classical Series Reimagined. The Charlotte Symphony will work to gradually phase in live, indoor audiences as local conditions safely allow.

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green and the Charlotte Symphony will present four concerts streamed from Blumenthal Performing Arts Center venues this spring, featuring programs that highlight the beauty and virtuosity of the Symphony's string and wind sections. Concerts will be available to stream for one week following the premiere.

Maestro Warren-Green opens the spring season leading the Symphony in Debussy's shimmering Danse sacrée et danse profane featuring Principal Harp Andrea Mumm Trammell as soloist. The performance, streamed live on Saturday, March 27, 2021, will also include R. Strauss's rich and chromatic Metamorphosen. The series continues on Saturday, April 24, 2021 with the Entrance of the Queen of Sheba from Handel's oratorio Solomon and Mozart's dramatic Symphony No. 40.

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 Maestro Warren-Green pairs Mozart's charming Divertimento for strings, K. 138 with Haydn's Symphony No. 64, nicknamed Tempora mutantur - a Latin phrase that refers to the changes that come from the passage of time. Nathan Meltzer takes center stage on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Beethoven's Romances for Violin and Orchestra in a program that also includes Schubert's sunny Symphony No. 5. Mr. Meltzer is the first guest artist to perform with the Charlotte Symphony in a Classical Series concert since March 2020 - and the first ever to join the CSO for a virtual performance.

Concerts will be available to stream for $20 each. Tickets are on sale now. Visit charlottesymphony.org/classical for a detailed listing of concerts and ticket information, including flexible subscription options. Current subscribers should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 or call Patron Services at 704-972-2000 for ticket options.

The Charlotte Symphony's popular On Tap series returns with five outdoor concerts at NoDa Brewing Company and two at a new venue: Cabarrus Brewing Company. Each of these intimate orchestra experiences will feature a chamber group comprised of Charlotte Symphony musicians performing works by a diverse group of composers that blend the classical with the contemporary.

Tickets are $20. Visit charlottesymphony.org/ontap for a full listing of concerts and ticket information.