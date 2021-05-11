Charlotte Symphony Announces 2021-22 Season

The Charlotte Symphony's (CSO) 2021-22 season will celebrate three major milestones: a return to live and in-person concerts following a season away; the Symphony's 90th anniversary; and Christopher Warren-Green's valedictory season as Music Director, after twelve seasons on the podium. The season will honor the Maestro's legacy of musical excellence in Charlotte before he takes on the titles of Conductor Laureate and Music Adviser to the Charlotte Symphony. The CSO has also announced that Bank of America will expand its partnership with the Orchestra by presenting the Classical Series for the 2021-22 season.

Throughout the season, the Charlotte Symphony will offer a diverse range of programming that uplifts, entertains, and educates - from epic symphonic works like Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem to Broadway hits, sci-fi movie music, educational family concerts, and more. The CSO's 2021-22 season showcases its commitment to serving the people of Charlotte, and beyond, through compelling programming, exceptional musical experiences, and deep engagement with the community.

"I am extremely honored to be appointed Conductor Laureate and Music Adviser of the Charlotte Symphony," said Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. "As I look back on the past 12 seasons I'm incredibly proud of how much the orchestra has grown - especially the 2 major strides we've made in education. From a small start at Winterfield Elementary to the everexpanding Project Harmony and new in-school initiatives, the CSO is reaching more and more young people throughout the community. I will certainly treasure many magical experiences with the Orchestra, particularly our performances of the Mahler symphonies. Charlotte has been a large part of mine and Rosemary's lives and we will always remain dedicated to our CSO family."

"The launch of our 2021-22 season is a huge moment for the Charlotte Symphony," said President and CEO David Fisk, "There's much to celebrate as we enter the Symphony's 90th anniversary year. We'll fÃªte Christopher Warren-Green and honor his great accomplishments over the past 12 years as our Music Director. I am extremely grateful to Bank of America for their generous support in becoming our Classical Series Presenting Sponsor - recognizing their decades of partnership with us, we applaud their leadership and their vision for the role of live music at the heart of civic life. And as we begin to move further out of the pandemic, our plans and projects are focused on growing the Symphony's connections with all the communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. This connection inspires us as we define what it means to be a vibrant orchestra for the 21st century."

"A dynamic and diverse arts ecosystem is critical for Charlotte's continued growth. The arts help to attract and retain businesses, create new jobs and promote tourism. Most importantly the arts bring vitality to our community and help individuals connect with each other across cultures," shared David Leitch, Bank of America executive and Charlotte Symphony Board member. "This is why we remain steadfast in our support of arts and culture nonprofit partners like the Charlotte Symphony. We are pleased to be the presenting sponsor of the Classical Series, especially this 90th anniversary season."

CLASSICAL

The Charlotte Symphony's 90th anniversary Classical Series, presented by Bank of America, opens with a program of Russian Masterworks, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, including Glinka's Ruslan & Ludmila Overture; Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, with Paul Huang as soloist; and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9, (October 15-17, 2021). The season-long celebration culminates with a 90th Birthday Concert, (March 11-12, 2022), led by Christopher Warren-Green featuring Holst's Walt Whitman Overture, Arnold's Four Scottish Dances, and two works by Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and Dona Nobis Pacem. These concerts mark 90 years since the CSO's inaugural concert on March 20, 1932 at the Carolina Theatre, led by founder Guillermo S. de Roxlo.

The 2021-22 season also marks Music Director Christopher Warren-Green's twelfth and final season as Music Director of the Charlotte Symphony. His tenure has been marked by a broadening of repertoire and innovative programming, attracting some of the world's foremost soloists to the Charlotte stage. During his farewell season, Maestro Warren-Green will conduct some of his favorite works - those with special meaning for him and the musicians with whom he has formed close relationships - including: Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 and Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, with Principal Clarinet Taylor Marino as soloist (November 19-20, 2021); Mahler's Ninth Symphony (January 14-15, 2022); and Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem 3 (March 11-12, 2022). Maestro Warren-Green will close out his tenure as Music Director by leading the CSO and the Charlotte Master Chorale in Beethoven's epic Ninth symphony, (May 20-22, 2022). At the conclusion of the season, Maestro Warren-Green will take on the role of Conductor Laureate, a title bestowed upon former Music Directors who have made a significant impact and have formed and shaped the institution's artistic quality over time. As Music Adviser, the Maestro will help guide the artistic vision of the CSO until a successor is named.

Continuing its commitment to presenting the music of today and diversity among guest conductors, guest artists, and composers, the Charlotte Symphony's 2021-22 season will feature Coleridge-Taylor's Violin Concerto, (October 29-30, 2021); Jessie Montgomery's Strum (January 28-29, 2022); Anna Clyne's Within Her Arms (February 11-12, 2022); Gabriela Ortiz's TÃ©enek - Invenciones de Territorio and John Corigliano's Symphony No. 1, (February 25-26, 2022); Errollyn Wallen's Mighty River (March 25-26, 2022); and Victoria BorisovaOllas's Angelus (April 22-23, 2022). The season will also include guest appearances by conductors Roderick Cox, Ian Watson, Jessica Cottis, Kensho Watanabe, Paolo Bortolameolli, KwamÃ© Ryan, and Karen Kamensek.

Other Classical highlights include Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1, with Concertmaster Calin Ovidiu Lupanu as soloist; Brahms's Symphony No. 3, led by Roderick Cox; Ravel's Piano Concerto, featuring Stewart Goodyear as soloist; Handel's Messiah; and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, PathÃ©tique conducted by Kensho Watanabe.

POPS AND MOVIES

The 2021-22 season of the Sandra and Leon Levine Pops Series explores a wide range of musical genres, from Soul and Broadway to sci-fi movie favorites. The series opens by showcasing the music of legendary artists Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, and more in Kings of Soul (November 12-13, 2021). Special Guest Tony DeSare will help the CSO spread holiday cheer at the annual Magic of Christmas concerts featuring singalongs, falling snow, and more (December 10-11, 2021). The CSO performs the music of iconic movie scenes from sci-fi films like Star Wars, Star Trek, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind in Spaced Out: Sci-Fi Movie Music (January 21-22, 2022). The series concludes with Broadway's Longest, (May 13-14, 2022), a celebration of music from some of Broadway's most enduring and best-loved musicals.

From heartwarming classics to thrilling space battles, the Charlotte Symphony's Movie Series will bring legendary music scores to life for the ultimate "surround-sound" experience. The series features The Nightmare Before Christmas (October 22-23, 2021), Home Alone (November 26-27, 2021); Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (March 18-19, 2022), and Jurassic Park (June 24-25, 2022).

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Charlotte Symphony will offer a variety of special events in the 2021-22 season. Experience Jordan Peele's ingenious social thriller Get Out with the music performed live by your Charlotte Symphony, (September 30-October 1, 2021) as part of SHOUT! Festival. Thorgy Thor returns to the CSO for the World Premiere of A Very Thorgy Christmas, (December 22, 2021). The circus meets the symphony in Cirque de NoÃ«l, (December 29-30, 2021). American Idol finalist and soulful singer Melinda Doolittle will help the CSO ring in the New Year for a special evening that includes a post-concert party with champagne, dancing, and a countdown to midnight (December 31, 2021). Morehouse Glee Club will join with the CSO to perform in a program that benefits scholarships for Charlotte area students attending Morehouse College, (March 4, 2022). The Music of the Eagles, will celebrate the band's timeless hits, including Grammy winners like "Take It Easy," "Heartache Tonight," and "Hotel California" (March 5, 2022). Atlanta's Orchestra Noir joins the CSO for an evening of Beethoven Meets 90s Vibe including music by R&B and hip hop icons like TLC, Usher, Brandy, LL Cool J, and more - spliced with a bit of Beethoven, (April 1, 2022).

FAMILY AND EDUCATION

The Charlotte Symphony believes that music plays a vital role in lifelong learning and is committed to nurturing a passion for orchestral music in Charlotte through a range of educational programming and excellent instruction.

The 2021-22 season will present four one-hour concerts, conducted by Charlotte Symphony Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, and designed for children 4-9 years of age. The season will include Peter and the Wolf (November 13, 2021); Magic of Christmas (December 11, 2021); Harry Potter: Children's Suite for Orchestra (January 22, 2022); and The Story of Babar (May 14, 2022).

The Charlotte Symphony will continue to offer Pre-Concert Talks before every Classical concert - free of charge for ticketholders. Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, or a guest conductor or artist, leads a discussion about the evening's repertoire and composers, allowing concertgoers to feel more connected to the in-concert experience. Learn more here.

The Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra experience provides extraordinary music education in pursuit of musical excellence. The program aims to inspire in our students a strong sense of character, discipline, commitment, and community. The ensembles are inclusive, diverse, and accessible to all students, regardless of financial resources. High-quality ensemble training is led by Charlotte Symphony Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, Youth Philharmonic Conductor Jessica Morel, and professional Charlotte Symphony musicians, who provide a nurturing environment through which young musicians create lasting bonds in music and friendship. Students also have access to the CSO's renowned Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. Learn more here.

Project Harmony, a free, after-school intensive youth music program, will continue in the 2021-22 season. Together with project partner Arts+, the CSO works with families from a multitude of backgrounds and challenges. This El Sistema-based program believes in the power of music education as a tool for social transformation, community development, and personal growth.

After a year of virtual instruction, Project Harmony students will return to in-person lessons this fall at four different site locations in Charlotte: Winterfield, Montclaire, West Sugar Creek, and West Boulevard. The CSO will continue to develop the program by deepening connections with various communities in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area as we seek to further our relationships and strengthen our programming. Learn more here.

Each year more than 10,000 students from North and South Carolina engage in CSO Education Concerts. These annual concerts include both thematic curriculum-based concerts and open rehearsals where students can view the process of preparing a professional orchestra for performance. In the 2021-22 season, students will have six opportunities to experience thrilling school day performances, including the return of the popular Link Up, a partnership with Carnegie Hall's Weill Institute. Pro-Am, a program that puts community musicians alongside CSO musicians for a public performance, will make an anticipated return in March 2022. The CSO will also continue to serve schools by connecting students with our musicians through instrument coaching, ensemble performances, and integrative programs. Learn more here.

IN THE COMMUNITY

The Charlotte Symphony continues to bring music to the community through programs like Music for All, which allows members of the Charlotte community on public assistance to attend most CSO concerts for $1 per ticket and Healing Hands, a program that sends ensembles into senior centers, recreation centers, libraries, homeless shelters, and online to enrich lives through the restorative power of music.

You can also find the CSO out in the community at your local brewery for On Tap, the popular series featuring an intimate orchestra experience within the laid-back environment of a neighborhood brewery. (Details for the 2021-22 On Tap Series to be announced at a later date).

A complete listing of concerts for the Charlotte Symphony's 2021-22 season can be found here.

Tickets

Subscriptions for the Classical, Pops, Family, and Movie series are on sale now at charlottesymphony.org. Individual tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public in late summer. For more information visit charlottesymphony.org.