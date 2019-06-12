Central Piedmont Summer Theatre To Perform MADAGASCAR

Jun. 12, 2019  

Central Piedmont Summer Theatre is pleased to perform the 2019 children's show, "Madagascar - a TYA Musical Adventure," July 3 - 13, on the renowned Halton Theater stage, located on the college's Central Campus.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, "Madagascar" will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

Don't miss this opportunity to support local theatre; reserve your seat today!

WHEN: July 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13; 10 a.m.

WHERE: Dale F. Halton Theater, Central Campus, 1206 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte

Individual tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. (Plus applicable N.C. admission tax). Tickets may be purchased online at tix.cpcc.edu, at the Central Piedmont Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday or by calling 704.330.6534. Free parking is available in the Theater parking deck, accessible from 4th St. Connect to Central Piedmont Arts on Facebook at facebook.com/cpccarts



Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Get an Inside Look at Flat Rock's SOUTH PACIFIC
  • Planet Improv And The Chuckleheads Return To The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
  • Brevard Music Center Opens 2019 Summer Festival
  • FALSETTOS to Play at Knight Theater June 2019
  • Central Piedmont Summer Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE
  • Flat Rock Playhouse Presents SOUTH PACIFIC

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup