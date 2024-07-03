Cast Set For Mountain Theatre Company's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mountain Theatre Company is gearing up to present their second show of their 86th season with Catch Me If You Can playing at the Highlands Performing Arts Center July 24th - August 10th. Directed by Scott Daniel (MTC's Executive Director) and choreographed by Erin Leigh Knowles (MTC's Rock of Ages), MTC is ecstatic to open the second show of their 86th season Wednesday, July 24th after a record-breaking run of Grease. Join MTC on opening night for an exclusive All Access night that will include complimentary champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and a backstage tour with the cast and creative team.

New to the MTC stage and leading the cast as Frank Abagnale Jr. is Vance Klassen (The Book of Mormon Nat'l Tour) and Al Dollar (Hello, Dolly! Nat'l Tour) as FBI Agent, Carl Hanratty. Joining as parents of Frank Abagnale Jr., comes William Green (The Secret Garden, Mac-Haydn Theatre) as Frank Abagnale Sr and Bridget Carrow (Hairspray, RCCL) as Paula Abagnale. As the love interest of Frank Abagnale Jr, joins Melody Munitz (American Girl Live, Nat'l Tour) as Brenda Strong. Welcoming a familiar face to the stage as Brenda's mother, is Lori Nielsen (MTC's Grease and Home for the Holidays) as Carol Strong and Michael Hegarty (My Fair Lady Nat'l Tour) as Roger Strong. Rounding out the dynamic ensemble is Brooks Andrew, Catrina Contini, Grace Crugnale, Jackson Dunlap, AJ Love, David Benjamin Perry, Robert Rice, Sarah Santos, Adriana Michelle Scheer, Jillian Worthing and Galvin Yuan.

Based on the hit film and an incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy which was nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical. It was created by a Tony Award winning "dream team," with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). The plot follows Frank Abagnale, Jr., a precocious teenager seeking fame and fortune, who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination, and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer over several years - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, however, Frank is pursued across the globe in a chase for the ages. Catch Me If You Can is a big and bright spectacle with high-energy dance numbers and a riveting story.

The creative team includes Sound Design by Bo Garrad, Lighting Design by CJ Barnwell, Vocal Direction by Lori Nielsen, Hair & Makeup Design by Scott Daniel and Costume Design by Beck Jones. Catch Me If You Can only runs for three weeks and is sure to sell quick! You can purchase tickets online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Tickets range from $68 - $78.

