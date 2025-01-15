Cast & Design Team Set For August Wilson's FENCES at NC Black Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep) will produce August Wilson's Fences, February 28-March 16, 2025, at Hanesbrands Theatre. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning play, this production opens NC Black Rep's 2025 season, A King's Plight, which features stories that shine a light on Black Patriarchs, examining the familial and societal challenges they face, along with the joy, laughter, and love that sustains them.

The cast for August Wilson's Fences will be headlined by Jackie Alexander, NC Black Rep's Producing Artistic Director, and Executive Producer of the company's International Black Theatre Festival, in the role of Troy Maxson. This marks the first time in five years Alexander has taken to the NC Black Rep stage, the last being their 2019 sold-out run of John Shevin Foster's Plenty of Time. Alexander reflected on the challenge of taking on the iconic role:

"The first time I read August Wilson's words, it felt like he had eavesdropped on neighborhood conversations I grew up listening to. I personally know multiple incarnations of every character in Fences, none more than Troy Maxson. I am both honored and excited to take this journey."

Joining Alexander in the cast will be Mya Brown (Rose Maxson), Vonii Bristow (Corey Maxson), Andre Minkins (Jim Bono), Hayden Crawford (Gabriel Maxson), Joseph Johnson (Lyons Maxson), and McKinley Pate/Imani Quoi (Raynell Maxson).

August Wilson's Fences will be directed by Rory D. Sheriff, Founder and Artistic Director of BNS Productions, Charlotte's only Black repertory theatre company. BNS will be producing August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone February 14-16, 2025, at the Parr Center in Charlotte, NC. Commenting on two of North Carolina's most prominent Black theatre companies joining forces to honor the work of August Wilson, Sheriff shared the following:

"Directing the 40th anniversary production of Fences is an honor that touches my soul. August Wilson's words resonate deeply, reflecting our people's strength, struggles, and resilience. To bring this masterpiece to life at NC Black Rep is not just an artistic journey-it's a tribute to our shared history and the unyielding power of storytelling."

The design team for August Wilson's Fences features: Set and Light Design by Jennifer O'Kelly, Costume Design by Gregory Horton, and Sound Design by Lee Martinez Cruz. The Production Stage Manager is Brittany Giles-Jones.

