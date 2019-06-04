Brevard Music Center Opens 2019 Summer Festival

Brevard Music Center (BMC) officially kicks off its 2019 season with an opening weekend of captivating performances from Friday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 25. The extensive schedule of events features artists including BMC Principal Guest Conductor and 2019 GRAMMY winner JoAnn Falletta, violinist Chee-Yun, soul legends The Temptations and The Four Tops, flutist and BMC alumna Amy Porter, and a special performance with orchestra by American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein.

"Brevard Music Center is one of this country's premier summer training programs and music festivals," said Brevard Music Center President & CEO Mark Weinstein. "Each season, the next generation of classical musicians continues to raise the bar, resulting in an exceptional and rewarding experience for both new and loyal patrons. Coupled with our esteemed faculty, world-class guest artists, and ticket prices starting at only $20, our celebratory opening weekend will inspire audiences to return again and again to experience a richly diverse season offering 100 performances and events-truly something for everyone!"

Opening Night at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (WPA) kicks off on Friday, June 21 at 7:30 PM when BMC Principal Guest Conductor JoAnn Falletta sets the stage for an inspiring season with an all-Tchaikovsky concert featuring Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5, selections from Swan Lake, and violinist Chee-Yun, "a talented instrumentalist with the kind of high-gloss tone that pulls sensuously at the listener's ear" (New York Times), in the powerful and evocative Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.

BMC gratefully acknowledges the support of Opening Night Sustaining Sponsors: Loyal Friends of Brevard Music Center and PNC Bank.

On Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 PM at WPA, two legendary groups-The Temptations & The Four Tops-unite for an unforgettable BMC Presents evening of R&B and soul in a spirited, musical extravaganza spanning 40 years of Motown classics.

BMC gratefully acknowledges the support of BMC Presents Series Sponsor, Hampton Inn-Brevard and Sustaining Sponsor of BMC Presents: The Temptations and The Four Tops, Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations.

Maestra Falletta returns to WPA's center stage to lead the Sunday, June 23, 3:00 PM performance featuring Respighi's illuminating Church Windows and GRAMMY-winning composer Michael Daugherty's Trail of Tears, showcasing renowned flutist Amy Porter. Ms. Porter, a BMC faculty member and alumna, is also the recipient of the Music Center's 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.

On Tuesday evening, June 25 at 7:30 PM at WPA, the inimitable Michael Feinstein returns to Brevard to perform "That's Entertainment," saluting the great musicals of Hollywood made famous by Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, and other MGM legends. Feinstein, the "Ambassador of the Great American Songbook," will share the stage with Resident Conductor Ken Lam and BMC's Brevard Festival Orchestra.

BMC gratefully acknowledges the support of BMC Presents Series Sponsor, Hampton Inn-Brevard and Lead Sponsor of BMC Presents: Michael Feinstein, RBC Wealth Management of Asheville.

For a complete 2019 Summer Music Festival schedule including dates, times, and locations of all performances and events, please visit brevardmusic.org.

Tickets to most Brevard Music Center's Summer Festival performances start at $20 on the lawn. Seating at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, BMC's 1800-seat, open-air auditorium, is free for children under 17* with a paying adult and students 18 and older* with a valid ID (*excludes Opening Night, Season Finale & BMC Presents performances.) All guest artists, programs, pricing, and dates are subject to change.

For more information about BMC's Summer Music Festival and to purchase tickets for the 2019 season, visit brevardmusic.org, call the BMC Box Office at 828-862-2105, or visit the BMC Box Office at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (349 Andante Lane, Brevard).





