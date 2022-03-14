BWW Review: Patti LaBelle Takes the Stage at Belk Theater

The Incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle

When you talk about love...you talk about Ms. Patti. Last night, the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle performed at the Belk Theater, of The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. A timeless masterpiece, she effortlessly performed chart-topping hit after hit to include, "Somebody Loves You, Baby", "If You Ask Me To", "New Attitude", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow", "On My Own", "You Are My Friend", and one of my favorites "If Only You Knew". The atmosphere was exhilarating as her devoted fans sang along, danced, cheered, and shouted out, "We love you, Patti!". Of course, she famously kicked off her heels to a fan who was delighted to catch them.

Her unique style and "down to earth" personality made you feel like you were visiting a longtime friend who just happens to be a superstar. At one point, Ms. LaBelle veered away for her famously-known song catalog and gave a blues-like rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey". As only Ms. Patti can do, she made it her own with a soulful flair.

Ms. Patti did not disappoint with her numerous costume changes...from red satin to a glittery party dress covered in rhinestones, and finally ending with a black and white caftan. Of course, each outfit was accompanied by matching shoes. Ms. Patti is always a gorgeous fashionista and that blonde hair was laid fabulous. She truly proved that blondes have more fun in a powerful way.

Patti took us to "church" with her popular hit, "When You've Been Blessed, (Feels Like Heaven)". During this gospel segment, she was joined by her drummer, the gospel singer known as Tonex, who performed "Something About The Name Jesus", written by Kirk Franklin and ending with "Total Praise", written by Richard Smallwood. This spirit-filled rendition drew a standing ovation from the audience.

It is always a fun time with Ms. Patti. She made sure she had those humongous electric fans to ward off her hot flashes and she made us laugh with her hilarious exclamation, "Oh child, I'm tired!" I always leave thoroughly entertained. And of course, she gave us an encore presentation of the LaBelle classic hit, "Lady Marmalade".

Ms. Patti LaBelle is always a guaranteed good time. Her songs never grow old and neither does she. At 77-years "young", she looks fabulous, darling. I hope and pray that we can continue to enjoy this gorgeous songstress for many years to come. "Somebody loves you, Ms. Patti...and I think you know who it is. It's Meeeeeeeee!"