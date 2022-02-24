BWW Review: CHLOE' ARNOLD'S SYNCOPATED LADIES LIVE! at Knight Theater

SYNCOPATED LADIES

"Who Run The World...Girls!" Yes, that's right! And tonight...Chloe, Maud, Pamela, Gisele, and Annisa, affectionately known as "Syncopated Ladies", ruled the stage of the Knight Theater, in Charlotte, North Carolina. With high-stepping tap dancing steps and and grooves that made our bodies move, these ladies commanded our attentions and had us clapping, cheering, singing, and dancing at our seats. The choreography was accompanied by songs to include: Savage (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce); Formation (Beyonce); No Problem (Chance the Rapper) and so much more. Between routines, each dancer shared candid conversations that disclosed their personal journeys on how they became tap dancers in this prestigious all-women dance troupe and their relationship with founder, Chloe' Arnold. Chloe' is an Emmy-nominated choreographer from Washington, DC. She is a protégé of the incomparable Debbie Allen. She and her sister, Maud are co-directors of the DC Tap Festival and are producers of the award-winning documentary, Tap World.

Not only will you witness phenomenal tap dancing during this production, you will also experience great singing. The icing on the cake for me was hearing the talented songstress, Allison Semmes. When I tell you this woman can SING on the same level as some of the greats such as the late Whitney Houston, Adele, Beyonce, and other talent singers...it is not an exaggeration. I was blown away by her velvety voice. My friend kept referring to her as this petite lady with a huge voice. When she sang Rise Up by Andra Day...oh my goodness...I felt goosebumps.

I have been following Syncopated Ladies on Instagram for quite a while, but to see them in person was an experience I will never forget. It propelled my position as a fan to another level. Now, I understand why they are the most viewed female tap dance band in history and why they are amassing over 100 million views online. Even global entertainers like Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Whoopi Goldberg sing their praises.

If by chance this great performance is headed towards a city near you, you want to invest in several tickets for you, your friends, and family. It will be a memorable occasion you will never forget.

*For More Information On Syncopated Ladies visit website: www.syncopatedladies.com and follow on Instagram @syncladies