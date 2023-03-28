BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Blumenthal Performing Arts 2023-24 Season

Blumenthal Performing Arts announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 season, full of spectacular Broadway hits MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (Winner of 10 Tony AwardsÂ®, including Best Musical) and Steven Sondheim's COMPANY (Winner of 5 Tony AwardsÂ®, including Best Revival of a Musical); the sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL; the brand-new, pre-Broadway tour of THE WIZ; beloved film-to-stage comedy MRS. DOUBTFIRE; new productions and returning favorites, including the extraordinary spectacle Disney's THE LION KING, which has delighted audiences for twenty-five years on Broadway. Blumenthal is also excited to reveal that Charlotte is one of the first three cities in North America to welcome the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL.

Blumenthal Performing Arts has the regional exclusive on presenting some major shows in the 2023-2024 season. Charlotte will be the only place in the Carolinas and surrounding areas this 2023-2024 season to see COMPANY, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, THE WIZ, CLUE, MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, and COOKIN'.

"In Charlotte, audiences are coming back in droves and there is high demand for top quality entertainment," said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. "As a top 10 market, we are thrilled to present the largest Broadway season in the region, including several first national tours that won't be seen anywhere else in the area for some time. Fans from across the Carolinas and Tennessee will have the opportunity to travel to Charlotte for the chance to see these exclusive Broadway shows, further establishing Charlotte as a cultural destination in the region. The local economic impact of this type of tourism will be significant, as we've seen with our other major cultural initiatives like Immersive Van Gogh, the Charlotte International Arts Festival, and others."

The PNC Broadway Lights Series, Blumenthal's premier Season Ticket, will feature a seven-show package or an eight-show package:

Seven-show package

Funny Girl, October 17-22, 2023

The Wiz, November 7-12, 2023

Company, November 21-26, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, March 19-31, 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire, April 30-May 5, 2024

Back to the Future: The Musical, July 9-21, 2024

To Be Announced - Trust us, you're going to love it! October 22-27, 2024

Eight-show package; includes Message In A Bottle

Message In A Bottle, April 2-7, 2024

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets range from $220-$951.

The Equitable Bravo Series offers a package of six shows:

Beetlejuice, December 26-31, 2023

Peter Pan, March 5-10, 2024

Hadestown, May 7Â­-12, 2024

MAMMA MIA!, June 18-23, 2024

Disney's The Lion King, August 8-September 1, 2024

Clue, October 8-13, 2024

Equitable Bravo Series tickets range from $185-$692.

Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year. Currently slated Broadway Extras include:

Jesus Christ Superstar, October 13Â­-15, 2023

Cookin', November 3-5, 2023

Mean Girls, February 13-18, 2024

For the ninth year, PNC is the presenting sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights Series. "All of us at PNC believe engagement in the arts builds stronger communities, and we recognize the important role of the arts in driving economic growth and cultural vitality within our region," said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. "We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Blumenthal to bring these world-class productions to Charlotte, and we look forward to this special season."

"We know that Charlotte educators play a vital role in supporting students, particularly those in underserved communities," said Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable. "Our support of Blumenthal's Bravo Series enables us to give back to these hard-working educators and compliments our sponsorship of Blumenthal's Arts Educator Network, which provides professional development and networking opportunities for arts educators in Charlotte."

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series may choose to swap some of their season tickets for these Broadway Extras or any additional special attractions added during the year. The ability to swap shows is one of the many exclusive benefits offered to season ticket holders, who enjoy guaranteed seats for all of the shows in their season package.

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing season ticket holders the best seats at the best prices each year. PNC Broadway Lights Series season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming the following season and the option for a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but subscribers will have first priority to purchase individual tickets to PNC Broadway Lights Series shows next season. Equitable Bravo buyers may also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights Series shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.

For more information or to make a purchase:

- Visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway

- Call 704-335-1010

Funny Girl

October 17-22, 2023

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

The Wiz

November 7-12, 2023

Belk Theaterâ€¯

Everybody look around, 'cause the Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.



THE WIZ returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins in THE WIZ's original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.



Director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music and lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-century WIZ is sliding into an Emerald city near you.

Company

November 21-26, 2023

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

COMPANY is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, "Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family?" As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs, "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side by Side" and the iconic "Being Alive." Let's all drink to that!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

March 19-31, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony AwardsÂ®- including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and-above all-Love. With a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical-it is a state of mind.

INCLUDED IN THE EIGHT-SHOW PACKAGE

Message In A Bottle

April 2Â­-7, 2024

Knight Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

The peaceful village of Bebko is alive with joyous celebrations. Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati, and Tana must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from triple-Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Walking On The Moon," and more. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breath-taking athleticism, MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE is the latest masterpiece from the groundbreaking creator behind West End hits Some Like it Hip Hop, Into the Hoods, Everybody's Talking About Jamie (choreography), and Sylvia (Old Vic), and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

A Sadler's Wells & Universal Music UK production co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford. Research and development supported by The MOVEment.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE contains some scenes of an adult nature.

Mrs. Doubtfire

April 30-May 5, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Charlotte in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics callâ€¯"wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) andâ€¯"a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIREâ€¯tells theâ€¯hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves theâ€¯Chicago Tribuneâ€¯- one that proves we're better together.

Back to the Future: The Musical

July 9-21, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Charlotte in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

EQUITABLE BRAVO SERIES SHOW DESCRIPTIONS

Beetlejuice

December 26-31, 2023

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musicalâ€¯tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changesâ€¯when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Withâ€¯an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld,â€¯BEETLEJUICEâ€¯is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproariousâ€¯surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love,â€¯and making the most of every Day-O!

Peter Pan

March 5Â­-10, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy AwardÃ¢ winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up," and "Neverland." PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Hadestown

May 7-12, 2024

Belk Theater

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MAMMA MIA!

June 18-23, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Disney's The Lion King

August 8-September 1, 2024

Belk Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Charlotte's best-loved musical returns to the Belk Theater. Winner of six Tony AwardsÂ®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony AwardÂ®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony AwardÂ®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Clue

October 8-13, 2024

Knight Theaterâ€¯

â€¯

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. This colorful crowd-pleaser was devised by the authors ofâ€¯Murder at Rutherford Houseâ€¯and other popular interactive entertainments.

Jesus Christ Superstar

October 13Â­-15, 2023

Belk Theaterâ€¯

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

Cookin'

November 3-5, 2023

Knight Theater

â€¯

What'sâ€¯Cookin'? The explosive percussion show that sliced, diced, and banged its way across the globe is back! Working against the clock to prepare a wedding feast, four zany chefs make a manic menu of nonstop, high-speed action that whips up into an all-you-can-eat frenzy of martial arts and Koreanâ€¯samulnoriâ€¯drumming. Every utensil (yes, even the kitchen sink!) becomes an ingredient in a recipe for havoc and heart-pounding rhythms so irresistible, you'll be ready for a second hilarious helping!

Mean Girls

February 13-18, 2024

Belk Theater

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naÃ¯ve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.