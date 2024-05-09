The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem to Present RIPCORD This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire on Friday, May 10, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held on May 11-12 & 16-19. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm, with an additional Saturday matinee on May 18. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (not including taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00-4:00 pm.

Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.

Rivalry and pettiness only ripen with age, and Ripcord proves that no one makes a bet like two elderly women competing for the best room at their senior living facility.

Abby is best described as irritable and grouchy, but she has the best room in Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so life isn't that bad. At least, until the lively Marilyn moves in, and Abby knows she has got to go. A bet between the two roommates quickly escalates into a game of one-upmanship involving two worthy opponents and deeper truths each wants to keep hidden.

"If you are directing a play for the first time, I highly recommend working with the most creative sound, light, set, and costume designers who will listen to your blue-sky ideas and then say, 'We can figure that out,'" remarked Director Matthew Cravey. "Also, have the most organized stage manager possible to keep the process on track. I have been blessed with a team with limitless imagination and the talent to back it up."

Director Matthew Cravey notes, "When I first heard about the script, I thought it would be a simple 'Neil Simon meets Golden Girls' premise, but after reading it the first time by myself and laughing and crying, I immediately reread it with my wife, and it had the same effect on both of us. I connected with Ripcord because I saw a lot of my own grandmother in Abby and Marilyn. So often in media, older people are portrayed as saintly minor characters. Ripcord's characters are more complicated, with driving passions, desires, and an edge. Some moments will have the crowd roaring with laughter, and others will hopefully suck the air out of the room. The rehearsal process was daunting, but having such a fun cast with theatre, dance, and improv backgrounds has made every night an absolute blast."

Ripcord will be directed by Matthew Cravey. This Robot Dreams will design the set, with lighting design by Shawn Hooper. Tara Raczenski will design costumes, and Elizabeth J. Rief will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:

Performance Details:

Bernadette Harris-Williams - Abby Binder

Maryl Wilson - Marilyn Dunne

Latimer Alexander - Scotty

Nick Zayas - Benjamin/Lewis/Clown

Miriam Davie - Colleen/Woman in White

Dave Dobson - Derek/Zombie Butler/Masked Man

An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Ripcord runs approximately two hours long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 16+.

For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.

