Angel Adams Appointed Vice President Of Finance And Administration At The Charlotte Symphony 

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announces the appointment of Angel Adams as the CSO's Vice President of Finance and Administration, beginning January 30, 2023. In this role, Adams will oversee the organization's day-to-day accounting operations, office administration, and strategic financial plan.

Adams joins the Charlotte Symphony from Innovative Digital Systems, the $13M company umbrella for six individual companies, where she served as Controller & HR Manager. She is also the Accounting Consultant for Tosco Music Parties, Inc. Before that, she served as Accounting & Finance Manager for Metrolina Eye Associates, and as Controller of the Levine Museum of the New South for nine years. Earlier accounting positions held were with Continental Tire, Black & Decker US, and as Staff Auditor for Union Carbide and Walmart. She is a graduate of Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Math Sciences.

"I am delighted to be joining the CSO and to have the opportunity to work alongside this group of dedicated and passionate individuals," said Adams. "I'm especially proud to be able to roll up my sleeves and get to work in support of an organization that has such strong community programs, in addition to its incredible performances in venues throughout Charlotte."

"We're thrilled to welcome Angel to the Charlotte Symphony," said David Fisk, President & CEO of the CSO. "Angel's appointment completes the restructuring of the CSO's Leadership Team post-COVID and I'm confident that her wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm will make

her an invaluable addition to the team. I would also like to express my appreciation for Wendy Laxton, who has served admirably as Fractional VP of Finance for the last five years."

One of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. The CSO employs 62 professional full-time orchestra musicians, fosters three youth orchestras, and offers significant educational support aimed at serving the under-resourced areas of our community. Founded in 1932, the Charlotte Symphony plays a leading cultural role in the Charlotte area and aims to serve the community as a civic leader, reflecting and uniting our region through the transformative power of live music.