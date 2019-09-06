Win the Ultimate VIP Getaway to Meet Lisa Vanderpump and Attend the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles

A NOTE FROM Lisa Vanderpump

I'm passionate about dogs, just not crazy about bitches! That's why I was so appalled when my husband Ken and I witnessed the horrific images of slaughter and abuse that are part of China's Yulin Dog Meat Festival. We vowed we would do all we could to try and stop these barbaric torture practices and end the dog meat trade in Asia. Together with our partner Dr. John Sessa, we launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit working internationally to create a better, more humane world for our furry friends. Now I'm asking for your support, and we have a fantastic getaway lined up to offer you in return!



We'll fly you and a guest to Los Angeles in November 2019 and put you up in a fabulous hotel for 3 nights! While here, we'll set you up for some delicious experiences in some of our restaurants in and around Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, including Pump and SUR. You'll also join myself and my husband, Ken, for an intimate Happy Hour at our newest bar, TomTom! Pop by the Vanderpump Dog Rescue Center for a guided tour, where you'll be able to have a firsthand peek into our Foundation's work... and get to play with our adorable rescues!



For the main event, I will also be extending 2 VIP tickets to you and your guest for The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's Fourth Annual Gala on November 21, 2019, a star-studded black-tie event including animal activists, our wonderful supporters and, of course, many familiar faces... as we come together to celebrate our foundation's accomplishments during the past year, as well as look towards the future and raise money for our important causes. Enjoy our fabulous evening as you cheers to our Foundation's work, alongside our family, friends, celebrities and other VIP guests and ticketholders.



To enter to win this fun-filled trip to LA, all you have to do is donate a minimum of $10 to The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and help us help man's best friend! If you give more, you'll get more entries to win, as well as some fun Vanderpump Dogs related prizes. It's my way of saying thank you for supporting our Foundation!



We can't wait to see you in LA, and thank you for your continued support!

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dog rescue organization working on both domestic and international fronts to help create a better world for dogs globally. The Foundation is built on a platform of education, legislation, and activism to help prevent dog overpopulation, abuse, and neglect, and provide education on spaying and neutering pets. From free spay/neuter days for rescue pet owners in Los Angeles to global health studies with the World Health Organization to ban the consumption of dog meat, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation has a multifaceted approach to creating a better world for man's best friend.





