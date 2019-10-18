Win 2 Tickets to THE JUNGLE and HAMLET at St. Ann's Warehouse and Dinner for 2 in Brooklyn

Enjoy 2 tickets to performances of The Jungle and Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, along with dinner for 2.

Following its acclaimed, sold-out run last winter, St. Ann's Warehouse will launch a U.S. tour of THE JUNGLE by restaging the Good Chance/National Theatre/Young Vic production in Spring 2020. This "thrilling... ravishing ... devastating" play (The New York Times), which took London and New York by storm, memorializes a bulldozed camp in Calais, France, where thousands of refugees who had escaped drought, war, and strife-torn countries, waited for their "good chance" passage to Britain. Revisit the Afghan Flag Restaurant, and break bread with the resilient refugees and volunteers who, with minimal resources in a cold, inhospitable environment, built a warm, self-governing society from nothing.

The Jungle puts a human face on the people hidden away by news blackouts and heartless policies meant to conceal an inhumane response to a global crisis. The Jungle asks and addresses why we need to cross borders in search of hope and safety and how we must respond with empathy and compassion instead of fear and punishment.

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga makes her American theatrical debut in a passionate, critically acclaimed portrayal of William Shakespeare's HAMLET, directed by Yaël Farber and featuring an ensemble of leading Irish actors. Known in the U.S. for her work in film (Loving) and television (Preacher), Negga's portrayal of Hamlet "shifts from boyish vulnerability to martial ferocity." (Financial Times) With Farber's direction, the focus moves from Hamlet's anguish and identity to the power of resistance against treachery and the raw usurpation of power.

Dates

Jungle tickets will occur within the following date range(s):

Apr 15, 2020 to Jul 15, 2020

Apr 15, 2020 to Jul 15, 2020 Hamlet tickets will occur within the following date range(s):

Feb 01, 2020 to Feb 29, 2020

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

The Jungle runtime: 2 hours, 45 minutes including an intermission.

Due to mature content, The Jungle is recommended for ages 12+. This production contains smoke effects, flashing lights, herbal cigarette smoking, flour, strong language, loud noises, and gunshot sounds.

Hamlet runtime: 3 hours, 15 minutes including intermission.

