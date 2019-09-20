Meet Mary-Louise Parker And Attend the Opening Night & After Party for THE SOUND INSIDE On Broadway

You and a guest will enjoy tickets to the opening night of The Sound Inside on Broadway on October 17, attend the after party, and even have a meet & greet with the star, Mary-Louise Parker!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as Bella in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival (New York Times "Critic's Pick"). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as Christopher.

Dates

Experience occurs on Oct 17, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Meet and greet will be in a group setting.

Length of meet and greet: photo opportunity.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can not take anything to be signed.

Event does not include a meal.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

Lot #1870603





