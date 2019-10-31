Cabaret Queen Keri Kelsey Hosts Successful 6th Annual CABARET IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN LOS ANGELES Benefiting Actors Fund

Los Angeles' famed 'Princess of Patter' Keri Kelsey recently hosted the 6thAnnual 'Cabaret is Alive and Well and Living in Los Angeles' last week, benefiting the Actors Fund.

The organization supports performers and crew working in performing arts and entertainment by providing a safety net in the form of social services and emergency financial support.

Kelsey, the host of the longest-running open mic night in America at Hollywood's Gardenia Restaurant & Lounge for two decades, hosted the second night of the three-night-long series, called "Right This Way, Your Table's Waiting," which took place Saturday evening at the Gardenia.

The night included various celebrity guest stars including Joely Fisher, Todd Murray, Blake McIver, Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Jane A. Johnston, Lisa Passero, Joshua Finkel, Dianne Fraser and many more. The music director for the night was Tom Griep.

Other guest stars at the two others nights, which took place at Feinstein's at Vitello's and Gardenia, featured Carole Cook, Obba Babatunde, Ilene Graff, David Hernandez, and more.

'Cabaret is Alive and Well and Living in Los Angeles' was conceived of and directed by David Galligan, and presented by Fraser Entertainment Group.

Says Kelsey, "I was thrilled to be part of this amazing night filled with these fantastic performers. It was such an honor to be invited and I'm always so happy to do anything I can to help the wonderful organization The Actors Fund."

"The work they do benefits so many people. It was my first time working with the Talented David Galligan and all the fabulous things I heard about him are true! He and Dianne give a great gift of their time and talent to this outstanding event."

For more information on Keri Kelsey and Open Mic at the Gardenia, visit www.kerikelsey.comand www.openmicla.net.





