Bid Now To Win A Curated Exclusive Tour of The Museum of Broadway, Led by Co-Founder Julie Boardman

You and three guests will enjoy a curated exclusive tour of the newly opened Museum of Broadway led by co-founder Julie Boardman! To commemorate your experience, you will receive a gift bag full of merchandise.

Julie is an entrepreneur and Tony Award-winning producer. She recently conceived and produced I'm Still Here, a 90th anniversary celebration for the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, featuring archival materials from the Theatre on Film and Tape archive, interviews with Broadway legends and emerging creatives and reimagined musical numbers with a cast of over 100 artists. In fall 2020 she produced In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation and Artists for Change. She is currently a co-producer on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Other Broadway credits include: An American in Paris (Tony nomination), Carousel (Tony nomination), Company (Tony Award), Dames at Sea, Head Over Heels, Hughie, Indecent (Tony nomination), and The Inheritance (Tony Award). Tours: An American in Paris, Dreamgirls, Peter and the Starcatcher. West End: An American in Paris (Olivier nomination), Academy Award winner Florian Zeller's The Son.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments through a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - spectacular costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about some of the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Some of the exhibits and immersive experiences feature The Phantom of The Opera, The Lion King, HAIR, The Ziegfeld Follies, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, The Wiz, and Rent, among many more. Overall, the Museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s through the present.

The Museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with "The Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

photo credit: Museum of Broadway

Dates

Experience expires on Dec 23, 2023.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Minor must be accompanied by an adult.

Approximate duration: 60 minutes.

Lot #2554408

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Decorum and adherence to all rules and guidelines are a must.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the experience provider's availability.

All Charitybuzz winners are expected to follow COVID guidelines set by state and local governments or event organizers. Failure to comply with guidelines (i.e. face coverings, temperature readings, social distancing measure, etc.) may result in forfeiture of the experience and the final purchase price.

About the Charity

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Helping provide meals, medication and emergency assistance to those in need nationwide affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other challenges.





100% of net proceeds may go to Pledgeling Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, who will then grant the funds to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.