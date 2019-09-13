Bid Now To Enjoy A Day in New York City And A Trip To WICKED

Sep. 13, 2019  
Bid now to have the ultimate day in New York City!

The experience includes:

  • Haircut by John Barrett and makeup & manicure by a stylist at John Barrett salon
  • 2 tickets to Wicked on September 25 at 7:00 PM

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Sep 30, 2019 to Oct 01, 2020
  • Wicked occurs on Sep 25, 2019.

Additional Lot
Details

  • John Barnett is valid for 1 person.
  • Wicked tickets are valid for 2 people.

Lot #1864216



