Bid Now To Enjoy A Day in New York City And A Trip To WICKED

Bid now to have the ultimate day in New York City!

The experience includes:

Haircut by John Barrett and makeup & manicure by a stylist at John Barrett salon

2 tickets to Wicked on September 25 at 7:00 PM

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Sep 30, 2019 to Oct 01, 2020

Sep 30, 2019 to Oct 01, 2020 Wicked occurs on Sep 25, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

John Barnett is valid for 1 person.

Wicked tickets are valid for 2 people.

Lot #1864216





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You