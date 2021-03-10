Virtual Vocal Showcase Inspires Rising Stars At The Belmont

Theater professionals who started their theatrical journey in York, PA will inspire area students who have been dreaming of New York in The Belmont Theatre's next virtual offering: "From York to New York." The response from theatre professionals has been so great that The Belmont will release two editions: ACT 1 on March 20, and ACT 2 on April 20. Both editions will be available to free to view at www.thebelmont.org until May 20. Donations will be gratefully accepted as The Belmont prepares to safely open in the coming months.

Many area students who have performed at The Belmont were asked to produce videos of themselves singing a song from a Broadway show. Many of the creative videos will take you todifferent places from their own backyard in the snow to cityscapes from New York and Boston! For these young performers, their journey to New York is just beginning...

The Belmont stage has seen a large number of people who are now theatre professionals on Broadway and beyond. York native Ken Ludwig will introduce ACT 1 of the showcase. Mr. Ludwig was born in York and attended York Suburban High School.

As a youth, he performed in a number of shows on what is now The Belmont stage. He attended Haverford College and Harvard where he was privileged to work with Leonard Bernstein. He is now an award winning playwright with his works performedon Broadway stages, as well as in 25 countries and translated into16 languages.

Over 10 more theatre professionals ranging from actors and directors to costume, set and sound designers will share their inspirations and success stories, intertwined with our current rising stars from the Belmont. David Masenheimer, who played Inspector Javertin "Les Misérables" on Broadway, Austin Durant of Broadway's "War Horse" and most recently "Moulin Rouge," and Robert Spencer from the original cast of Broadway's "Jersey Boys" will be among those featured. The list of professionals also includes Seth Erdley,currently a Sophomore at Northeastern High School, who was recently in the Broadway tour of Finding Neverland.

Their success is not only encouragement, but proof that dreams are, indeed possible. The Belmont hopes you can join them on their journey from YORK to NEW YORK starting with the first act debuting March 20, followed by the second act, debuting on April 20.