Video: RAGTIME Teases 'Journey On' Rehearsal Ahead of Fulton Theatre Run
Rehearsal footage captures three principal cast members singing together with the show's music director.
A new rehearsal clip from Fulton Theatre offers a glimpse of "Journey On," a number from the theatre's upcoming production of Ragtime. The footage, captured in the rehearsal studio, features Ben Fankhauser as Tateh, Laurie Veldheer as Mother, and Bryant Martin as Father, accompanied by music director Samuel Thorne Bagalà on piano.
Ragtime draws on E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name, weaving together the intersecting stories of three families in early 20th-century America as they confront issues of race, immigration, and class. The musical has long been known for its sweeping score and interwoven storylines centered on the characters Fankhauser, Veldheer, and Martin are seen performing in the clip.
The Lancaster, Pennsylvania theatre's production of Ragtime is scheduled to run from September 25 through October 18, 2026. The rehearsal teaser follows the theatre's pattern of previewing key musical moments from the show ahead of opening.
Fulton Theatre previously shared a rehearsal clip of Erick D. Patrick and Grace Ellis Solomon performing 'Wheels of a Dream', another duet from the production, giving audiences an early look at the show's cast before its fall premiere.
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