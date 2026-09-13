Review: HAROLD AND MAUDE at Open Stage

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Harold and Maude kicks off Open Stage's new season. Based on the 1971 cult classic movie, the play explores the importance of love and life in a very unconventional, yet heartwarming manner. The cast of 10 (including the 2 person band) can be easily described in pairs. First, Wayne Landon and Nicolas Werner provide piano and guitar accompaniment throughout the show. While the show is not a musical per se, short scenes are broken up by interstitial tunes from the distant past. Classics like "I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover" and "Has Anybody Seen My Girl?' provide uptempo pep and ambiance from a different era.

The songs were primarily sung by two members of the cast, Jess Logan and Maggie Haynes. In addition to belting these lovely tunes, the actresses pop up throughout the show in a variety of very funny supporting roles. Additional supporting roles were provided by David Richwine and Joshua Dorsheimer. Both actors impressively brought many different characters to life through distinct vocal, facial, and body mannerisms. In fact, they worked best, when they were paired together as local inept law enforcement officers.

Mike Kacey serves as Father Flannigan and Sara Shae served as Harold's mother, Mrs. Chasen. Both characters serve as the authority figures of the show, representing the uptight social norms that the two main protagonists constantly rebel against. Their performances were equally robust and nuanced.

Finally, we have the title characters, Isaac Austin as Harold and Lisa Lutton Weitzman as Maude. Austin, intentionally or unintentionally is reminiscent of Alice Cooper. He celebrates the macabre while simultaneously winking at the audience. His deep, dark eyes and shaggy hair reflect a sadness and morbidness with just a touch of humor thrown in. He really grows as a character throughout the night, and becomes a little less weird to us with every passing scene. Weitzman brings tremendous warmth and energy to her role as the 79 year old, Maude. She lives life with a purpose and shows gratitude for every moment. She has the audience in the palm of her hand from her first disruptive entrance and keeps us there through curtain call. The two leads have great chemistry, which is needed for such a non-traditional coupling.

Director, Stuart Landon and assistant director, TJ Creedon make great use of the tiny stage. Most actors sit on chairs observing the action when not in a specific scene. Much of the scenery is representational rather that physical. The piano top often served as a table, desk, or other flat surface as needed. Such a non-traditional show demands a non-traditional set.

This show is an excellent season opener for the theater. It celebrates nonconformity and an appreciation for life. Playing now through September 26th. Carpe Diem!

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