RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL to Open Fulton Theatre's 2026-2027 Season

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The Fulton Theatre has announced the opening production of its 174th year with the masterpiece musical Ragtime. Running from September 25 through October 18, 2026, on the Mainstage, audiences can experience its unforgettable story and powerful music.

Set in the early 20th century, Ragtime is a musical portrait that explores the American experience through the intertwined lives of three distinct groups: a Black family in Harlem, a Jewish immigrant father and daughter, and a white upper-class family in New Rochelle. As they fiercely pursue the American Dream, their stories intersect against a backdrop of historical figures and monumental societal shifts.

Delving into urgent topics such as racial injustice, immigration, and shifting gender roles, Ragtime focuses on the timeless struggle for freedom and human dignity. Led by Director Alton Fitzgerald White, Choreographer Lorna Ventura, Music Director Samuel Thorne Bagalà, and Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, this production emphasizes the need for inclusion and perseverance to achieve a more equitable future; themes that resonate as powerfully today as ever.

Leading the Fulton's company of actors are Ben Fankhauser (Broadway: Newsies) as Tateh, Erick D. Patrick (Natl Tours: The Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Coalhouse Walker Jr., and Laurie Veldheer (Broadway: Plaza Suite, Mamma Mia!, Newsies) as Mother. Grace Ellis Solomon, Bryant Martin, and Paloma Cleaves Rothacker join them as Sarah, Father, and The Little Girl, respectively.

Also featured are Eden Franco (Emma Goldman), Callie Anna Henrysen (Evelyn Nesbit), and Will James Jr. (Booker T. Washington) with Mikayla Agrella, Kendra Alexander, Brooks Andrew, Dani Apple, Olivia Banks, Tiffany Beckford, Ricky Cardenas, Jalyn Crosby, Reagan Dewees, Zeth Dixon, D'Mariel Jones, Mary Beth Donahoe, Madeline Fansler, Shawn Gable, Cody Gerszewski, Luke Edmund Glacken, Truly Grace, Ava Rosalía Graff, Braedyn Jones, Cienna Kamanda, Peter McClung, Brady Miller, Joseph 'Jojo' Miller, Jordan Michael Owens, Nick Pattarini, Jay Poff, Lawrence N. Rhodes, Paris Porché Richardson, Darian Rodriguez, Alex Stone, Olivia Weber, and Landon Alexander Ray Whittington rounding out the ensemble.

The Ragtime production and creative team: Alton Fitzgerald White (Director), Lorna Ventura (Choreographer), Samuel Thorne Bagalà (Music Director), Dr. Brandon Magid (Assistant Music Director), Liz Patton (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Greenhoe (Assistant Stage Manager), Sofia Shirey (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert Kovach (Scenic Designer), Samantha Butts (Associate Choreographer), Brian Pacelli (Video Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Jesse Klug (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Meg Valentine (Props Designer), Michael Roman (Wig Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Fulton Casting Associate), Wojcik Casting - Scott Wojcik (Casting Director), Gabi Simmons (Wojcik Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

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