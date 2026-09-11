Video: Fulton Theatre's RAGTIME Teaser Previews 'Wheels of a Dream'

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A brief rehearsal clip from Fulton Theatre gives audiences an early taste of one of Ragtime's best known numbers. The teaser captures Erick D. Patrick and Grace Ellis Solomon working through a portion of the duet "Wheels of a Dream" during rehearsals for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania theatre's upcoming production.

Patrick plays Coalhouse Walker Jr. and Solomon plays Sarah in the musical, which draws on E.L. Doctorow's novel of the same name and weaves together the stories of three families, immigrant, Black, and white upper-class, against the backdrop of early 20th-century America. "Wheels of a Dream" is sung between the two characters and stands as one of the score's central emotional moments.

Ragtime is set to run at Fulton Theatre from September 25 through October 18, 2026. The short video, posted to the theatre's YouTube channel, offers a glimpse of the production still in progress ahead of its opening.

Tickets for the run are available through the theatre's website. The teaser follows a pattern of behind-the-scenes previews the Fulton has shared for other recent productions, giving audiences a preview of key performances before a show opens.

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