Interview: Matt Golden And Cast of BAD SEED at Oyster Mill Playhouse

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The psychological thriller The Bad Seed began its life as a novel by William March. In 1954, Maxwell Anderson adapted it for the stage under the same name. This story explores nature versus nurture, psychopathy (or sociopathy, depending on how one views it; both now classified as antisocial personality disorder), and the lengths a parent will go through on account of his or her child. The Bad Seed continues to thrill audiences and has been adapted for the screen several times. The newest adaptation of this story comes to us from playwright and screenwriter Rob Urbinati. Oyster Mill Playhouse stages the world premiere of Rob Urbinati’s Bad Seed under the direction of Matthew Golden, running September 11-27.

Golden, a familiar face to many in the central PA theatre scene, has been acting since 2016. He has been seen on stage at Gamut Theatre, Open Stage, and Oyster Mill Playhouse. When asked about his favorite roles, Golden responded, “The most fun I’ve had on stage has been Robert in Boeing Boeing. What a wild ride. But the most creatively fulfilling role was Arnold in The Boys Next Door. Robert entertained audiences. Arnold educated audiences. Both are important.” This production marks Golden’s directorial debut. Golden, along with cast members Rosie Campbell (Rhoda Penmark), Suzanne Thomas (Monica Breedlove), Nicholas Tschinkel (Mr. Fern), and Andrea Stephenson (Christine Penmark), took a few moments to share their thoughts and experiences with this new play.

BWW: How did Oyster Mill Playhouse become the first theatre in the world to produce Rob Urbinati’s Bad Seed?

Golden: Honestly, I took a chance. I coordinate the media for OMP, and last spring we produced Rob Urbinati’s adaption of Lady Susan. I emailed Rob to ask if he wanted to attend a performance and he did! A group of us went out to dinner after the show, and he talked about this new adaptation. A few conversations and emails later and we booked Rob’s version. It was meant to be!

BWW: For readers who have seen the original version of the play or the movie, how would you describe what makes this adaptation unique?

Golden: The new adaption is very direct and moves quickly with a 90-minute runtime. Several characters are cut or combined into the remaining characters. There are also a few story changes that may surprise folks who are familiar with the original version.

Thomas: I love how this version has been aptly reduced to tell the story in a very efficient manner. Though some popular characters have been cut, this version does justice to the original plotline without losing its integrity. Furthermore, the story can now be told from smaller spaces (like OMP) while utilizing minimal cast and set.

Stephenson: I feel like this adaptation leans into the psychological aspects of the story even more. It also highlights in really interesting ways the fact that every character is flawed—just like every single one of us is flawed in real life. The fast pace of the show also intensifies the emotion.

BWW: Were you familiar with the book, movie, or 1954 play before auditioning for this new adaptation?

Campbell: I saw the play when I was very young and loved that and the movie.

Thomas: William March's book has my heart, though I have indeed enjoyed the various film and stage adaptations of the story.

Tschinkel: I saw the film from the 1950s and read the book by William March. I was intrigued with the story arc of a little girl being the focal point of such callous, ruthless behavior. Rhoda will stop at nothing if it is in the way of what she wants. That coming from a child is very chilling.

Stephenson: Several years ago, when I helped my parents move, I saw the 1954 play script in their script collection. It turns out my dad performed in it back in the 70s. I finally read it a few years ago and found the story utterly engaging.

BWW: Matt, what appealed to you the most about directing Rob Urbinati’s Bad Seed?

Golden: I love the horror genre. I grew up watching horror movies and the original Bad Seed film is an all-time favorite. The chance to direct the stage version was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

BWW: What prompted you to audition for Bad Seed at Oyster Mill Playhouse?

Campbell: I have always loved the movie and the play, and have always wanted to play Rhoda but thought the opportunity would never come along.

Thomas: Having worked with Matt over the last few years at OMP, I was eager to give his directorial debut a go. Not only has he been a wonderfully organized and well-planned captain of this fabulous ship - but the rest of the cast and crew have also been a dream to work with. I am so glad and thankful for the opportunity.

Tschinkel: My first stage performance was earlier this year at Oyster Mill Playhouse, and I had a fantastic time. I knew I wanted to audition for another show at OMP, and I enjoy psychological thrillers/horror, so when I heard they were planning on this brand-new adaptation of Bad Seed, it was a done deal.

Stephenson: After performing in a couple of comedies earlier this year, I was ready to dive into something more emotional and dramatic. When I heard that Matt was directing this show, I couldn’t resist auditioning. I’ve always been fascinated by psychological thrillers and, knowing how much Matt loves the horror genre, I knew it would be a fun challenge bringing this show to life. Plus, it’s pretty exciting to be part of the first cast in the world to perform this script!

BWW: What was your favorite thing about directing this production?

Golden: My cast. Watching them bring this show to life over the last few weeks has been a joy. They all have worked so hard. I can tell they are excited and having fun working together. I am immensely proud of all of them.

BWW: Without giving away too much, what do you think audiences will respond to the most/what will stick with them?

Golden: I’ve added some visuals that I hope give audiences a shock or two. I wanted to create a production that entertains while also encouraging conversation about empathy, seeking help, and supporting those who are struggling. If you leave the theater with both a lingering sense of unease and a deeper understanding of the importance of mental health, then Bad Seed has achieved its purpose.

BWW: Fall is a busy time. Why should our readers take the time to see Bad Seed at Oyster Mill Playhouse?

Thomas: Talented local thespians have banded together to portray this old horror classic with a brilliantly written new script. As audience members, you will not know where the 90 minutes flew by as you sit back to watch the tale unfold under Matt’s precise and intuitive direction.

Tschinkel: Local theatre is a beautiful thing, deserving of more attendance and appreciation. Readers should come out, get comfy, and enjoy a fresh take on a classic thriller.

Tickets for the world premiere of Rob Urbinati’s Bad Seed at Oyster Mill Playhouse are going fast. Visit www.oystermillplayhouse.org to get your tickets before it’s too late. Be among the first audiences to lay eyes on this new adaptation on stage September 11-27.

Photo Credit: Nicole Dube

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