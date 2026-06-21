Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Fulton Theatre

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Fulton Theater turns up the heat with their summer production of West Side Story. Expertly directed by Stephen Schellhardt, this show boasts a gifted cast that seamlessly pulls off the theatrical hat-trick of impeccable acting, dancing, and singing. Robbie Bierne and Paula Gaudier have excellent chemistry and believability as star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria. Their performances were nuanced and very effective in creating warmth, hope, and possibilities among the chaos and hatred of their environment.

Manuel Santos serves as a fierce and intimidating Bernardo. His girlfriend, Anita, played by Adriana Scalice was definitely an audience (and critic) favorite. She brought humor, wisdom and confidence to the role. All eyes veer to her the moment she walks on stage. Her numbers, America and A Boy Like That were production highlights. I look forward to seeing Ms. Scalice in Future Fulton productions. Other members of both Jets and Sharks were universally skilled in their talent and delivery.

A special shout out to Joe Capstick, who played both Officer Krupke and Gladhand. While both roles have relatively little stage time, he created two very distinct, yet equally compelling characters. Capstick is a prime example of the theater cliché, there are no small parts, only small actors.

The show was expertly choreographed by Erin N. Moore. Dancers moved in perfect unison and movement was not simply used to entertain but also served to effectively further the narrative. Every inch of the Fulton stage was utilized with energy and vibrancy.

The rough and tumble world of 1950’s gang violence was brought to life by fight coordinator, Preston Cuer. This production was steeped in authenticity and realism, and no where was this more apparent than the multiple rumbles that occur throughout the night. I appreciate and admire the thought and effort required to make these fights seem edgy and dangerous. Well done.

Usually, I feel that lighting for Fulton shows can best be described as “workmanlike”. It gets the job done, but stays out of the way. However, light and scenic designer, Paul Black brings lighting front and center for West Side Story. Features such as the parallel spotlights during the dance scene, and the Heavenly overhead light cast during Somewhere significantly enhance the storytelling experience. The impressive video projections of an inner-city neighborhood blended seamlessly with the rest of the set design and added immense depth and perspective to the stage. Keep an eye out for Mr. Black when it comes to Broadway World award nominations later this year.

Two other large “gangs” associated with this production that deserve mentioning are the orchestra and the teen ensemble. The fifteen-member orchestra played with the richness and vibrancy of a troupe twice that size. The eleven-member teen ensemble was front and center for the Somewhere number. Their somber, delicate, and loving interpretation of that number drove more than one audience member to chills, if not tears.

In conclusion, Fulton’s West Side Story is exceptional. It embodies the best of musical theater, and it is a lavish summer treat for Central Pennsylvania.

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