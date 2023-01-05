The RRazz Room Presents John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey​​​​​​​ In SONDHEIM & FRIENDS At Eissey Campus Theatre

The RRazz Room presents / Celebrate Legends Radio 9th Anniversary Concert! Live! at The Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College featuring John Pizzarelli Trio & Jessica Molaskey in "Sondheim & Friends".



Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey were recently described by the New York Times as "the supreme nightclub act of our time".

A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's, Sunday In The Park With George.Their show celebrates the collaboration of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Price and their union represents a grand alliance of jazz and Broadway. Through their show, Pizzarelli and Molaskey convince us that it is the indispensable symbiosis of American music and it sets the tone for a show that is both funny and musically impressive.

Legends 100.3 is a full power live and local FM radio station based in Florida's beautiful Palm Beaches playing the best music ever created. It's the Great American Songbook with artists including Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble´, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Vic Damone, John Pizzarelli, Rod Stewart, Tony Bennett, and many more.

Legends 100.3 is fortunate to be independent and locally owned and operated. Legends 100.3 was founded by professional broadcaster Dick Robinson with the express purpose to showcase and preserve the greatest music ever recorded and to present the music in a fun, upbeat, and community-focused fashion. Great music. Live local personalities. Frequent public service announcements, and more.

