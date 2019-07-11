The Met Opera's 2019-2020 Live In HD Season On Sale At The Majestic Theater July 17

The Metropolitan Opera's 2019-2020 Live in HD season of satellite transmissions to movie theaters worldwide begins Oct. 12 with the late Franco Zeffirelli's sumptuous production of Puccini's "Turandot." The series brings live Met performances to movie theaters and performing arts centers in more than 70 countries on six continents, including Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at noon.

The season will include 10 transmissions, including five new productions, shown live on the Majestic's giant 30' x 20' screen including backstage interviews with the stars. Performances throughout the season will include:



* Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" starring Christine Goerke on Oct. 12;

* "Manon," Jules Massenet's lush masterpiece starring Lisette Oropesa on Oct. 26;

* Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" on Nov. 9, featuring tenor Piero Pretti and soprano Hui He in the title role.

* A new staging of Philip Glass' "Akhnaten," on Nov. 23 featuring Anthony Roth Costanzo singing the title role;

* Alban Berg's "Wozzeck," featuring Peter Mattei in a dark and emotional new production by William Kentridge on Jan. 11, 2020;

* George and Ira Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess," presented for the first time in HD on Feb. 1, 2020;

* The Met premiere of George Friderick Handel's satire "Agrippina" starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato on Feb. 29, 2020;

* The HD debut of Richard Wagner's masterpiece "Der Fliegende Holländer" on March 14, 2020;

* Soprano Anna Netrebko sings the title role in Puccini's "Tosca" on April 11, 2020; and

* Gaetano Donizetti's "Maria Stuarda" featuring soprano Diana Damrau and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton on May 9, 2020.

All performances start at 1:00 p.m. A free pre-show talk by nationally recognized opera lecturer Kay Hoke will be offered an hour before the show for all performances except "Manon" (Oct. 26) and "Akhnaten" (Nov. 23).

Tickets are $25 ($23 for seniors, $17 for students) and go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at noon at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for each showing is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural treasure for its campus and the community.





