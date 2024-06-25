The Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Host Round 1 of A CAPPELLA & UNPLUGGED at Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Franklin County Visitors Bureau showcases great talent at Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged 2024. It is a journey to $500. Twelve acts will perform at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg on Saturday June 29, 7 PM to 9 PM, in Round 1 of the 10-year-old competition. The public is invited to this free community event. Seats first come, first served and the doors of the theatre open at 6 PM.

Again in 2024, the talent of A Cappella & Unplugged is amazing. Artists set to perform at the Capitol Theatre on June 29 are Calamity & Justus, Lukas Clever, Tresa Day, Kiley Heltzel, Ken Jankura, Niko Kelley, Paul Minnich, Marissa Porter, Jeff Trish, Robert Twine, and Michelah Wilson.

America marked the Sesquicentennial of the Civil War from 2011 to 2014. As part of the national commemoration, Franklin County Visitors Bureau created the living history portrayal and light show of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. The visitors bureau chose to continue the historical remembrance and wanted to add a celebration of the people who brought Chambersburg back to life. Hence, A Cappella & Unplugged became part of 1864 Ransoming, Burning and Rebirth of Chambersburg to bring extra emphasis to the rebirth of the community and the amazing capacity of people to rise to the occasion.

Beginning at IceFest in January, FCVB sponsors five open mic performances throughout Franklin County. Acts can be solo or groups–vocal or unplugged instrumental and must be able to carry their instrument. Performers may be any age. FCVB is seeking celebratory talent–lively, illuminating, inspiring performers–something that makes the audience feel good. The top performers from the open mics are invited to perform and compete at Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged, where a panel of judges selects the top five acts as finalists. The audience of Round 1 selects the People's Choice winner, who receives $100 and passes on to the final round. Finalists perform live on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse on the evening of 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth. The public at the event and text voters select the winner of $500 and the title of “A Cappella & Unplugged Champion.” The 2024 event is scheduled for July 20.

For more information about the A Cappella & Unplugged, visit www.explorefranklincountypa.com or call 866.646.8060.

