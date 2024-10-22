THE LARAMIE PROJECT is Coming to DreamWrights in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present The Laramie Project, a compelling and deeply moving play that chronicles the aftermath of the tragic murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man, in Laramie, Wyoming. This stirring theatrical event, penned by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project, investigates the community's response to the hate crime that captured the nation's attention and ignited a broader conversation about tolerance, humanity, and love.

Performance Dates & Times:

- Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 PM

- Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM

- Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 PM

- Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 PM

*Tickets:

- In Advance: General Seating $16

- At the Door: $2 more per ticket

- Gallery and Lobby Open: One hour before the show

- Theatre Doors Open: 30 minutes prior to the performance

- Parking: Free off-street parking is available.

- Refreshments: Offered before the show and during intermission.

Cast:

The talented ensemble cast includes:

Kevin Keith Allen, Madison Buckley, Christine Catterall, Taylor Cornelius, Cameryn Deibler, Matthew DeRose, Lyla Etheridge, Matt Faust, Crystal Ganong, Lily Ganong, Bea Gilbert, Jordan Glatfelter, Benton Jackson, Dianne Newman, Kimberly Preske, Cole Reilly, Gage Shackelford, Logan Skovron, Jayden Marcus Smith, Kirsten Taylor, Andrew Texter, and Danielle Woods.

Crew:

Evan Geesey, Jan Ruman

Production Team:

- Director: Rodd Robertson

- Production Stage Manager: Jayme Smith

- Deck Lead: Missy Taylor

- Lighting Designer: Gregory DeCandia

- Sound Designer: Jay Schmuck

- Costume Designer: Rebecca Eastman

- Properties: Richard Nath

- Graphic Designer: Ivy Rodgers

Art Gallery Exhibition: "Queer Tulle" by Brady Pappas (they/them)

Visitors are also invited to experience Queer Tulle, a photography exhibition by non-binary artist and digital creator Brady Pappas (they/them), which will be on display in the DreamWrights gallery. At the intersection of fashion and fantasy, Queer Tulle immortalizes the underground queer life of South Central Pennsylvania, showcasing the vibrant and celebratory LGBTQ+ culture through Pappas' lens. This collection of colorful portraits, launched in June 2022, features members of the LGBTQ+ community adorned with tulle fabric, paying tribute to the chosen family and icons shaping the cultural landscape of Pennsylvania.

Pappas aims to preserve and celebrate these stories, addressing the need for representation and advocacy within fashion, beauty, and media. Their work reminds us all of the importance of documenting the lives of those who have felt "too queer" for traditional spaces.

Community Conversation on "Queer Safety"

DreamWrights will host a Community Conversation on Queer Safety on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Open to everyone, this event will feature a spirited discussion moderated by Melanie Yan, DreamWrights' Communication and Admin Coordinator, with contributions from influential community figures. The conversation will explore critical issues of safety, advocacy, and inclusivity for queer individuals in today's world. The event will be recorded and posted online for those unable to attend in person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DreamWrights' website at https://dreamwrights.org/2024-season/the-laramie-project/, email Melanie at info@dreamwrights.org, or call the box office at (717) 848-8623. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a powerful production, engage with thought-provoking art, and join in the important conversations shaping our community.

