Servant Stage Brings TUCK EVERLASTING To Life

Servant Stage has announced its latest production, Tuck Everlasting, set to perform in the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School in Lititz from September 13-29.

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make exceptional performances accessible to everyone, all shows are pay-what-you-will.

Originally produced on Broadway in 2016, the musical has plenty of spectacular music and choreography and action-packed adventure, but it also raises deeper questions about life, family and forgiveness. Described by Variety Magazine as “an intimate family story of love, loss and the purpose and power of storytelling in the American folk tradition of Twain and Wilder.”

Based on the beloved novel by Natalie Babbitt, and movie of the same name, Tuck Everlasting introduces audiences to eleven-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. She gets more than she could have imagined when she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

“The story is full of fun adventures, humor, and life lessons, and is brought to life by an amazing cast of singers and dancers,” says Director & Choreographer Joshua William Green. “This show will make people think about and appreciate the different phases of life and be grateful for our friendships and memories.”

Tuck Everlasting will run September 13-29 in the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School, 301 West Orange Street, Lititz. Performances are at 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with Servant Stage's mission of accessibility, all tickets are Pay-What-You-Will. Tickets can be reserved online at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255. It is recommended to reserve in advance to ensure your spot before performances sell-out. For more information about the production, including cast bios, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and more, please visit our website. Join us for a magical journey with "Tuck Everlasting" and experience the wonder and joy of live theater at its finest!

About Servant Stage:

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011. Through its innovative approach to theater, Servant Stage strives to make the arts accessible to all, reaching about 50,000 audience members each year with Pay-What-You-Will performances. Upcoming MainStage performances include Christmas Crooners (November-December).

