Scranton Fringe Announces International Cultural Exchange with Ballina Arts Centre

The Scranton Fringe Festival has announced an exciting new cultural exchange with the Ballina Arts Centre in County Mayo, Ireland. This initiative will foster a more profound relationship between Scranton and its sister city, Ballina, highlighting the power of the arts to foster connections across cultures.

In October 2025, after first staging the work at home as part of the 2025 Scranton Fringe Festival (September 25th - October 5th), Scranton Fringe will present Ulysses of Scranton at the Ballina Arts Centre.

This original theatrical production will offer a creative, humorous, and contemporary interpretation of James Joyce's literary masterpiece, Ulysses, uniquely reimagined in the context of Northeast Pennsylvania in the 21st century. In return, an original musical group from County Mayo will visit Scranton in March 2026. This exciting performance will bring the rich musical traditions and artistry of County Mayo to Scranton, further strengthening the cultural ties between the two communities. Using traditional art forms, such as theater and music, to explore contemporary themes ensures cultural heritage remains dynamic and relevant to modern audiences of both cities.

The organizers on both sides of the Atlantic hope this partnership will be a launching pad for future collaborations between artists, organizations, and communities in Scranton and Ballina.

"We are thrilled to embark on this international cultural exchange with our new friends at the Ballina Arts Centre," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Scranton Fringe Festival. "Now, more than ever, the arts provide a tool to forge connections and spark joy in our region".

About the Scranton Fringe Festival

The Scranton Fringe Festival is a performing arts festival that supports independent artists and provides an accessible platform for all audiences. Founded in 2015, the festival has become one of Northeast Pennsylvania's most vibrant cultural events over the past ten years and has expanded to include year-round creative programming. Visit www.scrantonfringe.org for more information.

