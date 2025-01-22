Sankofa African American Theatre Company And Penn State Harrisburg Present THE CALL OF THE CRUSADES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sankofa African American Theatre Company, in collaboration with Penn State Harrisburg, will present The CALL of the CRUSADES, a compelling theatrical exploration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring legacy. The production will take the stage on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Kulkarni Theatre, Penn State Harrisburg.

Written and directed by Sankofa’s Artistic Director Sharia Benn, with co-direction by Dr. Maria Enriquez of Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Humanities, The CALL of the CRUSADES delves into the hidden history of the MLK Memorial within Harrisburg’s Capital Area Greenbelt. Through evocative storytelling and dynamic performances, the production invites audiences to reflect on Dr. King’s message of justice, equality, and perseverance—connecting his vision to our contemporary struggles for civil rights.

“This production is a call to action,” said Sharia Benn. “It’s about discovering the overlooked stories in our own backyard and understanding how Dr. King’s legacy continues to challenge and inspire us today.”

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, The CALL of the CRUSADES blends drama, music, and historical narratives to shine a light on the profound impact of grassroots activism and the ongoing journey toward equity and inclusion.

About Sankofa African American Theatre Company (Sankofa AATC)

Sankofa AATC’s mission is to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence. Since its inception in 2016, Sankofa AATC has brought to our community performance arts works by African American authors, poets, playwrights, and musicians. These renowned and original works have engaged thousands of youth and adults through collaboration with local and regional artists and arts organizations. Sankofa AATC is a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that receives funding from The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, Dauphin County; and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency,

Visit www.sankofatheatrehbg.com for more information about Sankofa AATC.

